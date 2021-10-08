Apple Watch 7 UK pre-orders now live – here’s where to buy

The new Apple Watch Series 7 is releasing next week. With an always-on retina display, softer edges and thinner borders than previous models, pre-orders for Apple’s latest smartwatch are now live in the UK.

When revealed at a showcase last month, Apple described it as having the “largest, most advanced display yet,” boasting bezels that are just 1.7 mm thin, alongside an 18-hour battery life that now charges 33% faster than its Watch 6 predecessor.

Apple didn’t initially unveil its release date, only teasing that it was still coming this year around the autumn. That has now changed – and it’s now only days away.

Apple Watch 7 UK pre-orders now live:

Here is everything you need to know about the new Apple smartwatch, including battery life, display features and the new colour options. Plus, all the latest news on UK pricing, availability and when the Apple Watch Series 7 will be delivered.

As always, the release of a new iteration of the Apple Watch means we can also expect to see brilliant deals on the previous generations – especially as we edge towards Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 sale events in November.

Apple Watch 7: specs at a glance

Always-on Retina display that’s 70% brighter indoors than Watch 6.

Available in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

18-hour battery life, 33% faster charging.

USB-C charging cable

Softer and more rounded corners.

Two new font sizes and keyboard that can be swiped with QuickPath.

Stronger, more crack-resistant front panel.

IP6X certification for resistance to dust.

WR50 water resistance rating.

Five colours: green, blue, red, starlight and midnight.

Stainless steel models available in silver, graphite, gold stainless steel.

Backward compatibility with already released Watch bands.

Apple Watch 7: UK release date

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to order via Apple and select retailers in the UK, including EE, O2 and Vodafone. Pre-orders went live on Friday, 8th October at 1pm in the UK (5am PDT). Apple confirmed in a press release the smartwatch would be available to buy via Apple and select retailers from Friday, 15th October.

Apple Watch 7: UK price

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at £369 in the UK. For comparison, Apple Watch SE will start at £249, and Apple Watch Series 3 will start at £179.

There are two sizes of the new Apple Watch 7: 41 mm and 45 mm. The bigger case size starts from £399. While the standard models have GPS connectivity with iPhones, there is also a cellular version of each size that lets you make calls and send messages without needing the smartphone. Cellular versions are priced from £469.

There are three case types: Aluminium, Stainless Steel and Titanium. Those can come with a variety of bands: Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, Sport Band, Sport Loop, Nylon and Leather. The Titanium models are the most expensive, with some starting from £699 but when paired with a leather strap reach £749 via the Apple store.

Apple Watch 7: design

The biggest and most obvious difference is the display on the Apple Watch Series 7. Along with new rounded edges, the new smartwatch offers 20% more screen area than the Series 6, and the borders are reduced to just 1.7mm. This makes them 40% thinner than that on the Apple Watch Series 6.

To make the most of this bigger screen, Apple has made the buttons on the display larger, and it now fits 50% more text on its screen than the Series 6. If you use your Apple Watch a lot for texts, you’ll also be pleased to know the new Apple Watch Series 7 has a full keyboard on the screen to make it easier to type.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also the brand’s most durable smartwatch. It is crack-resistant, IP6X dust resistant, and WR60 water-resistant.

There are five new colour options with the Apple Watch Series 7. These are midnight, starlight, green, blue and Product (RED).

A nice touch is that the Apple Watch Series 7 offers backward compatibility with previously released Apple Watch bands. So if you upgrade from your Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE, you can still use any of the bands you bought for them.

Apple Watch 7: battery life

The battery life of the Apple Watch Series 7 matches that of the prior iteration and will last up to 18 hours. However, the Apple Watch Series 7 is 33% faster to charge than the Apple Watch Series 6 and will go from zero to 80% in 45 minutes.

Apple Watch 7: fitness features

All Apple Watch Series 7 devices will come with three months of free Apple Fitness+, which is Apple’s own fitness service. It currently features 11 workout types, including yoga, HIIT and Pilates. If you want something slow-paced, there are also guided meditations that come in video and audio form.

Beyond this, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have many of the same health and fitness features we are used to seeing in Apple’s smartwatches. This includes the infamous activity rings, sleep tracking and various ways to track your workouts.

