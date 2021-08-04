When is the next Apple event? These new products could launch in September

As speculation about new Apple devices heats up, there’s still a lot that remains unknown about when they will be unveiled later this year.

There are now multiple products expected to be revealed during an event that’s currently tipped to be taking place in a little over a month, including the iPhone 13 family of phones and the AirPods 3, the next iteration in its earbud range.

Apple has held multiple events in 2021 – the Spring Loaded showcase in April that was used to unveil iMac, iPad Pro updates, alongside a WWDC event in June that detailed fresh software: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and watchOS 8.

Last year, the Covid-19 health crisis pushed back the launch of the iPhone 12 series from the typical mid-September slot to October 13th, when Apple showed off its current phone series – iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max – for the first time.

Now, we are gearing up for another major showcase. If the speculation is accurate, it’s set to be a big one. Here’s everything we know so far about the event, including when it may take place and what new products are likely to make an appearance.

Next Apple event in 2021: rumoured date

Apple has not confirmed an exact date for the next event, but speculation has long suggested it will be returning to its typical September release window this year – after supply issues caused by the pandemic disrupted the calendar in 2020.

According to 9to5Mac, citing Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, Apple is likely to reveal its new iPhone series around the third week of September, noting that 14th September is one possible date as Apple often holds events on Tuesdays.

It’s not clear if Apple will hold a single event to reveal all of its new products or if it will follow a similar pattern to last year when it held multiple events for different devices. While it unveiled iPhones in October, the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad Air and iPad were revealed the month prior. On 10 November 2020, Apple held another showcase to reveal the new M1-powered MacBook Pro, Air and Mini.

In any case, all speculation points to an iPhone event being in September. Due to the ongoing health crisis, it’s likely it will be virtual. We will be bringing you the latest news about the event as it’s confirmed, including when and how you can watch along.

What new Apple products could be still be announced in 2021?

Until the event is live-streaming before our eyes – or Apple discusses it officially – it’s impossible to predict exactly what will be announced. However, multiple new products are expected to be revealed and then go on sale later the same month.

Apple iPhone 13

The next-generation Apple iPhone range is expected to include four new devices in the same naming pattern as last year’s 12-series – consisting of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro model is believed to have a 120Hz display, and rumours suggest all will come with a smaller notch.

For more on the new flagship smartphone family, including what new specs could be included and possible pricing, be sure to read our iPhone 13 release date page.

Apple AirPods 3

Tipped for release alongside new smartphones, the AirPods 3 will be an upgraded version of the base earbud range, which was first released back in 2016. Rumours suggest they will be getting a design overhaul – taking inspiration from the Pro model, with a shorter stem and a rounder body. In July, a report from Nikkei Asia said Apple would launch its new AirPods in the second half of 2021 alongside iPhones and MacBooks, although it wasn’t clear if that meant in a single showcase.

For more about the new earbuds, including how they will potentially compare to the premium AirPods Pro, be sure to read our full AirPods 3 release date page.

What else could be revealed at the September Apple event?

While it’s not likely all upcoming products will be revealed at a single event, there are more devices that could potentially see the light of day before 2021 ends, such as updated versions of its popular smartwatch, laptop and tablet ranges.

One of the more likely is the iPad Mini 6, which is now tipped to have major design changes, as detailed in our Apple iPad mini 6 2021 release date page.

However, it’s not impossible that Apple could also reveal the Apple Watch Series 7 or a new entry to its MacBook range – although that could maybe come later in the year. Whatever the case, it certainly seems we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Want an Apple device but not sure which to buy? Read our full guide to the best iPhone, and keep up to date with the latest news ahead of the iPhone 13 release date.