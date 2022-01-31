It is heavily rumoured that the tech giant will unveil a new iPhone SE handset during the Apple Spring event 2022 – a slightly more affordable device that's likely to be priced around £400, boasting 5G while retaining a more classic aesthetic.

The current iPhone series is only a few months old, but attention is already turning to the next iteration of flagship phones. For Apple, the show must go on.

But if the typical annual calendar is followed, we can also expect the iPhone 14 to be unveiled before 2022 comes to an end. Apple hasn’t revealed any details about the high-end handsets, but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill from churning.

So in this article, which will be updated as more information about the smartphones is unveiled, we will break down everything we know – or has been rumoured – about the new flagship devices, including possible UK release date, pricing and specs.

iPhone 14: rumours at a glance

Series : It is expected that there will be four iPhone 14 models released in 2022 and that Apple will be ditching the small handset, the mini, in favour of a device with a larger screen, currently being dubbed the iPhone 14 Max/Plus.

: It is expected that there will be four iPhone 14 models released in 2022 and that Apple will be ditching the small handset, the mini, in favour of a device with a larger screen, currently being dubbed the iPhone 14 Max/Plus. Pricing : While pricing hasn’t been confirmed – not unexpected as it’s January – we can use the prior line-up to get a rough idea. Excluding the mini, the base Apple iPhone 13 started from £779, while the top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was released in the UK starting with an RRP of £1,049.

: While pricing hasn’t been confirmed – not unexpected as it’s January – we can use the prior line-up to get a rough idea. Excluding the mini, the base Apple iPhone 13 started from £779, while the top-of-the-line Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max was released in the UK starting with an RRP of £1,049. Design : Speculation does seem to suggest that the flagship phones are set for a bigger redesign than the changes during the previous generations.

: Speculation does seem to suggest that the flagship phones are set for a bigger redesign than the changes during the previous generations. Release date: There has been no official news, but Apple typically unveils its iPhones around September – there’s nothing to suggest that’s changing. There is often a gap of a week between the pre-orders and actual retail release.

iPhone 14 rumoured design and specs

iPhone 13 in a box

Unlike the jump from the iPhone 12 generation to the iPhone 13 generation, reports suggest that there will be a more significant overhaul in the line-up this year.

Apple is said to once again be releasing four new devices in 2022, but dropping the small iPhone mini from the rotation in favour of a model with a bigger display. This new handset is currently being referred to online as the iPhone 14 Max/Plus.

If true, the 2022 line-up could consist of the Apple iPhone 14 (6.1-inch), iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch), iPhone 14 Max (6.7-inch) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch).

Design

The look of the iPhone 14 itself is also forecast to be updated. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently reported that both the standard and Pro models are due to receive a “complete redesign”, possibly having a “hole-punch-sized notch".

The reporting roughly aligned with renders of the iPhone 14 series released by tech tipster Jon Prosser last September, who suggested the new models will look like a combination of an iPhone 12 and an iPhone 4, with a glossy finish.

According to Prosser, the rear frame of the iPhone 14 will no longer have a camera bump, with overall thickness increasing – at least for the two “Pro” versions. In the renders, the notch is removed in favour of a circular hole-punch cut-out, volume buttons are round, with a frame surrounding the device made from titanium.

There have since been conflicting reports about the iPhone 14 notch. As reported by MacRumors, models could instead also feature a pill-shaped cut-out for Face ID.

Display and cameras

Since an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz was introduced in the 13 Pro models, it has been speculated that this could also appear in the 14 series displays, and Touch ID is also tipped to be placed under the front screen instead of the power button.

Camera specs are unclear, but analysts have forecast the Pro models will include a 48MP main sensor, increasing from the 12MP on the iPhone 13 counterparts.

Chips and ports

The new phones are expected to include an “A16” chip, while a Snapdragon X65 chip will seemingly be used to boost power and 5G speeds for some of the models.

There has been some speculation that Apple could drop the Lightning port in favour of USB-C with the iPhone 14, but it all remains unconfirmed at this time.

The Beats Fit Pro, the new wireless earbuds from the Apple-owned company, do use USB-C but they are also made for Android users. One spec the iPhone 14 is likely to have is full compatibility with MagSafe for wireless chargers and accessories.

And in terms of software, Apple’s typical pattern is to release a new version of iOS at a similar time of year, around September. This year is very likely called iOS 16.

iPhone 14 UK release date rumours

There is nothing to suggest Apple will deviate from its typical release window for the iPhone 14 series. That means we should expect the new phones around September, with the usual gap of roughly a week between the reveal event and retail release.

In 2021, the iPhone 13 series was unveiled at a showcase on 14th September, with the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 also making an appearance. The smartphones went on sale in the UK one week later, debuting on 24th September.

If Apple follows its normal plan, the iPhone 14 could be shown on the first or second Tuesday in September. In 2022, that is the 6th September or 13th September.

iPhone 14 rumoured UK pricing

Even if Apple shakes up its 2022 iPhone line-up by removing the mini, the best way to get a gauge on the rough UK pricing is to look at the most-recent generation.

iPhone 13 mini: from £679

iPhone 13: from £779

iPhone 13 Pro: from £949

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from £1,049

Depending on the exact specs, we can expect the new series to be broadly similar to the existing iPhone 13 family – give or take £100. Reports have suggested the iPhone 14 will again start from £779, with the new iPhone 14 Max costing £100 more.