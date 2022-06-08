The central appeal of Apple's products is the speed and efficiency of their chips, so the release of the M2 processor and the opportunity to see it in Apple tech soon is an exciting one.

Apple announced the new 2022 MacBook Air at its WWDC keynote this week. It's powered by the company's landmark M2 chipset, which was also announced at the event.

The new chip is set to power both the Air and the new MacBook Pro. This will see the older MacBook Pro discontinued, but the 2020 MacBook Air will remain on sale.

Read on for the latest on pricing, release date, specs and more.

MacBook Air 2022 release date: when can you get it in the UK?

Apple hasn't confirmed exactly when the new MacBook Air will be going on sale but has confirmed that it will be made available sometime in July.

Pre-orders are expected to go live soon as the product page is now live on the UK Apple Store.

MacBook Air 2022 specs: what's different about the new laptop?

The specs have been beefed up in both the 2022 MacBook Air and the new MacBook Pro.

The 2020 MacBook Air was available with 8GB or 16GB of RAM. The new model retains these options and adds a powerful 24GB of RAM option. Both come with up to 2TB of storage.

Elsewhere the Air has a slightly larger 13.6-inch display, compared to the 13.3-inch display of the older model and has brighter screen with a higher resolution.

It's thinner and lighter too, which is definitely a plus for on-the-go workers.

MacBook Air 2022 UK price: how much will it cost?

In the UK, the MacBook Air starts at £1249 for the base model, with 256GB of storage. It's £1549 for 512GB of storage.

For comparison, the 2020 MacBook Air is currently on sale for £949, for 256GB storage.

When will you be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air?

Pre-orders aren't available just yet, with the exact release date of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro yet to be confirmed. They'll be released some time in July.

For more on Apple products check our full iPhone 13 Pro Max review, or take a look at our iPad Air (2020) vs iPad Air (2022) head-to-head.