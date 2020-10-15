iPhone 12 Mini release date: UK price, design, specs and where to pre-order

Apple has really been pushing budget-friendly alternatives recently, putting their premium tech into more affordable models such as the iPhone SE and Apple Watch SE.

Now they’ve done it at an iPhone launch for the first time, releasing four phones at once for us all to choose between – including a Mini edition for the first time.

To save things from getting too confusing, the iPhone 12 Mini is essentially the same as the iPhone 12 but smaller – we’ve broken down what that means below.

Bear in mind that the iPhone 11 Mini won’t be released until mid-November after the launch of the standard iPhone – though just in time for the Black Friday sales.

iPhone 12 Mini release date

The iPhone 12 Mini will be released on 13th November 2020.

Apple is staggering iPhone releases for the first time–- the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will ship on 23rd October, with the Mini and Pro Max not arriving until 13th November.

iPhone 12 Mini price: How much will the iPhone 12 Mini cost?

With a reduced screen comes a reduced price – the iPhone 12 Mini is the cheapest of the entire iPhone 12 range, starting at £699.

It’s a great choice for those on a budget – but if you’re after more storage you’ll have to pay a bit more:

64GB – £699

128GB – £749

256GB – £849

Can I pre-order the iPhone 12 Mini?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Mini start on 6th November 2020.

However, you can register your interest for the iPhone 12 at the following retailers:

O2

Register your interest for the iPhone 12 Mini.

Mobiles.co.uk

Register your interest for the iPhone 12 Mini.

Three

Register your interest for the iPhone Mini.

Vodafone

Register your interest for the iPhone Mini.

iPhone 12 Mini design

The iPhone had its first design overhaul in several years with the iPhone 12 range, ditching the curved edges of the iPhone 11 for a more squared-off design reminiscent of the iPhone 4/5. The iPhone 12 mobiles also have a new aluminium case and a glass and crystal screen which Apple has named the ceramic shield – four times more durable than the iPhone 11 and splash resistant.

iPhone 12 Mini screen size

Here is the big difference between the standard iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini – the Mini’s screen size is only 5.4 inches. It’s Apple’s smallest phone for some time outside the SE range, but perfect for those who find modern phones aren’t pocket friendly or can’t be operated with one hand.

iPhone 12 Mini 5G

Yes – despite being the budget option, the Mini will still support 5G, becoming the world’s smallest 5G phone.

In ideal conditions, download speeds can potentially reach 4GB per second, with upload speeds of 200MB per second – though in typical conditions download speeds would be 1GB per second, not 4GB. Still, that will be enough to download movies in seconds, browse without congestion and game without interruption.

iPhone 12 Mini Processor

The iPhone 12 Mini will support the A14 bionic chip – the world’s first 5nm chipset and one of the fastest smartphone processors in the world. It will also be more efficient, making small gains in battery life needed for 5G.

The power of the new A14 chip means that games previously only on PC will now be able to run on the smartphone, including League of Legends Wild Rift.

iPhone 12 Mini cameras

Apple

The iPhone 12 Mini features the same dual-camera setup as the iPhone 12: an ultra-wide lens on top and a 12MP wide lens below, which has seven elements which produce a 27 per cent improvement in performance.

Night Mode is now faster and clearer even without flash, and ‘computational photography’ features allow the camera to pick up smaller detail even in difficult lighting conditions.

iPhone 12 Mini Battery

It’s not clear what battery the iPhone 12 Mini has – though it won’t last quite as long as its newly announced cousins.

The Mini will last 15 hours of video playback, 10 hours of video streaming, and 50 hours of audio playback. For comparison, the iPhone 12 can survive 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of video streaming and 65 hours of audio playback.

iPhone 12 Mini Connectivity

The iPhone 12 Mini will have a Lightning Port – though beware that while a lightning cable will be included, a plug adaptor will not.

The iPhone 12 Mini will still support the new Magsafe charging system though – meaning it can magnetically attach to cases, wallets and Apple’s Magsafe charging pad.

iPhone 12 colours

Apple

The iPhone 12 Mini will be available in the same five iPhone 12 colours as the standard iPhone 12: black, white, red, green and a new blue.

