Save on LEGO games for Prime Day 2020

LEGO has come a long way over the years and the phenomenon continues to grow- with some, frankly, incredible sets that you can buy now that range from football stadiums to recreations of some of your favourite movie locations.

More than just a toy, the franchise has become huge with successful movies and highly anticipated games coming out for consoles.

Prime Day is here and, as well as expected bargains to be found on LEGO games, look for deals on many things.

The two-day sale runs until tomorrow, 14th October. When browsing Prime Day deals, you’ll likely find things like discounted Fire Sticks, Amazon Unlimited Music sign up costs reduced, offers on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on sale. There will also likely be Kindle deals too.

What new LEGO video games are coming out?

With the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X comes another game in the LEGO series, and it is a good one. The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available for both next-generation consoles while also being released on the Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

You can pre-order LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker at Amazon.

What Lego games are on offer on Prime Day?

You are spoilt for choice if you are a LEGO fan this Prime Day. The wide range of products can be seen in full below and we are already battling the urge to put everything in our shopping basket straight away.

The offers kick-off at 09:00 today and last until 20:00 tomorrow, October 14th.

You can also head on over to see all the Prime Day LEGO video game deals,

And if you are looking for traditional LEGO, Prime Day has more than enough going when it comes to that too- including the Newbury Haunted High School Construction Big Set (reduced by £50 to £59.99) and the Ghost Train Express Construction Set (reduced by £28 to £41.99).

