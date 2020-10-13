New iPhone 12 release date, price, features, leaks ahead of Apple Event

We’re not far off now – tonight is the big reveal for Apple’s newest iPhone, at its 6pm event this evening.

The new iPhone – rumoured to be called the iPhone 12 – replaces the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro as the tech company’s flagship phone and there are some changes on the way.

There are rumours of a fourth lens for the camera, a bigger battery, a slick look and a smaller notch as well as a new navy blue colour. There’s also an expectation that 5G support is coming.

Mac analysts have also suggested the phone will come in four different sizes, with one more compact, cheaper phone dubbed the iPhone Mini, the standard iPhone 12 and then the Pro and Pro Max.

You can also expect the new phone to come with iOS 14, which means you get the new translate app, and changes to your home screen.

So while there have been delays we don’t have long to wait now. This year’s Apple event ‘Hi, Speed’ is at 6pm UK time tonight.

#We also know a fair bit about the newest addition to the iPhone range thanks to constant leaks and rumours in the tech world.

We break down all of latest news and rumours for the iPhone 12. We’ll keep updating as new information comes to light.

But if you just can’t wait to get your new tech fix, you’re in luck as Amazon has also announced new Alexa devices like the next Amazon Echo at their (sadly media-only invite) Amazon launch event 2020, and the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X edges closer and closer. Especially with Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday on the way as these are all great opportunities to pick up new tech at a bargain price.

When is the iPhone 12 release date?

It was originally thought that the iPhone 12 would be released in September 2020, like the usual product launches, however, the launch was delayed due to the global lockdown.

Apple has now announced a ‘Hi, Speed’ event for 13th October at 6pm UK time, the new iPhone 12 models will be revealed at the event.

It had been rumoured that the iPhone 12 would be revealed at the Apple Event 2020, which was live-streamed on 15th September. Instead, as the event title ‘Time Flies’ suggested, the focus was on the new smart watches, with the Apple Watch 6 release with prices starting at £379, and the Apple Watch SE priced £259. The event also featured the iPad 8 release, which is available now, and the iPad Air 4, which will be available from October. Apple also revealed its first bundle deal – a set of subscriptions known as Apple One, which includes Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, and storage for £14.95 a month. There’s a Premier version for £29.95 a month too.

Experts have said the new range will come in various sizes, which could also mean earlier shipping for some of the phones to make sure the demand can be met.

What time is the Apple October event?

The iPhone 12 launch event is called ‘Hi, Speed’ and will take place on 13th October 2020 at 6pm UK Time (10am PDT).

It is thought that the event name is a reference to the iPhone 12’s speedy new processor (the A14 Bionic chip) as well as the support for the ultra-fast 5G data network.

Good news travels fast. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on October 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Tap the ♥️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/jxal9gXpKA — Apple (@Apple) October 6, 2020

How to watch the iPhone 12 launch event

You can watch the event through Apple’s US website, as well as their YouTube channel.

Those with an Apple device – which we imagine would be most people watching this event – can watch through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

As well as the iPhone 12, Apple is rumoured to unveil AirTags, AirPods Studio and a new HomePod Mini at the event.

Can you pre-order iPhone 12?

Not yet! Pre-order dates should be announced at the launch event on 13th October – we’ll keep you posted.

What will the new iPhone be called?

The new iPhone is colloquially known as the iPhone 12 at the moment, which feels like it could be right judging by the rumours.

Apple will most likely reveal four new iPhones this season. Pro models in two sizes and the non-Pro models in two sizes, but their names are still up for grabs. We’d expect the following based on industry expert guesses and rumours:

iPhone 12 5.4in

iPhone 12 Max 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7in

However, a famous respected leaker said recently that Apple will use the mini in the new range. So the names would be:

iPhone 12 mini 5.4in

iPhone 12 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7in

We’ll just have to wait and see!

Did the new iPhone 12 handsets sneak in an appearance at Apple's latest event? pic.twitter.com/JgYka2vEZJ — Leo Kelion (@LeoKelion) September 15, 2020

iPhone 12 price: How much will the iPhone 12 cost?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but if the iPhone 11 is anything to go by, the iPhone 12 will probably start from about $700 and around £700. However, some leaks have suggested that the iPhone 12 price could start as low as $549.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were significantly more expensive, so if the iPhone 12 has several higher-spec variants, it seems likely that some models will retail over $1,000 or £1,000 each.

There are other rumours circulating around the iPhone 12 UK price that suggest the new model could follow the iPhone 11 prices which started at £729 up to over £1,000 depending on the spec. Either way, look for this to be a costly device- we are heating that the Max could even be as high as £1050 in the UK- you could nearly buy 3 PlayStation 5 consoles for that money- if it were still in stock that is.

Also, and again this is not confirmed, but you could have more money to spend when you get the phone as by the sound of things, it will not come with any headphones. This is particularly irksome as it’s expected now- but you can be sure there will be some iPhone 12 headphones released alongside it and that other brands won’t work.

iPhone 12 design

There has been plenty of rumours and leaks when it comes to the iPhone 12 design, but most contradict each other. We can all agree there’s no foldable phone for now. There was this video, however, with the 3D printed version of a CAD schematic that ‘leaked.

If this is right we can expect, bezels 0.9mm or thinner than the 11 Pro Max, larger screen 6.7in, thinner chassis at 7.4mm and a smaller notch. The notch we hear you say!

However, there have been reports from people that have had some hands-on time with the phone have been saying that the larger models are not great at carrying around and using on the go. Apparently, the bigger screen size had a tendency to dig into the palm of your hands and any small-handed people may experience difficulty with it. At least there will be smaller versions- apparently.

Will iPhone 12 have a notch?

Ah, the notch. It’s been expected for a while that we could see the notch removed forever. The notch is there for the selfie camera and FaceID so the loss of it could cause some issues. This is one area where Apple is a bit behind the times as most smartphones utilise punch hole designs these days – though the tech giant doesn’t seem to be budging yet.

Known leaker Jon Prosser claims to have seen evidence that the notch will stay as-is, and this is looking increasingly likely. It seems that the smallest iPhone 12 (which is either called the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini) will see a slightly smaller notch, while the other models will see the same size notch as the iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 colours

Because the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are available in silver, gold, Space Grey and Midnight Green we are also expecting the iPhone 12 to be sold in a similar array of colours.

However, Apple does have a tendency to ditch the least popular colours so there may be some variation in the iPhone 12 colours. For example, when the iPhone XR was released in 2018, there were blue and coral colourways that the later iPhone 11 was not sold in. These colours were replaced with a more pastel palette of purple and green.

Rumour has it a new dark blue or navy colour could be added to the list.

New iPhone 12 features

As with all major tech launches, especially with Apple, there is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product. Much of the current chat around the iPhone 12 is a combination of predictions based on the previous upgrades and now the rumours surrounding a series of leaks, which we delve into below.

5G connectivity

The new phones are expected to have 5G, the new chips coming from Qualcomm according to rumours. Why do you need 5G? Well, it means a faster download speed and that helps when watching those films and streaming sites on your handset. Apple is a bit behind with 5G as rivals already have the connectivity.

In recent interviews, Apple boss Tim Cook has sidestepped the issue of 5G admitting that the company is still in the “early innings” of rolling out the technology globally for its mobile devices.

However, it has now become widely accepted that the new iPhone 12 will support 5G. Earlier this year, a leak suggested that the SIM tray had been moved to the left – allegedly to create a space for 5G antennas.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed for the time being, but it is highly likely that at least one variation of the iPhone 12 will support 5G.

iPhone 12 camera

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the standard model – and three cameras on the Pro version, making it one of the best for photography and video in a smartphone. Latest rumours surrounding the iPhone 12 suggest it will feature a four-lens camera (madness!) with the LiDAR sensor that was seen on the iPad Pro (best for augmented reality). This sensor should improve autofocus and subject detection within videos and night mode.

The fourth camera lens on the iPhone 12 would neatly complete the square space already on the earlier model. In this case, it is suggested that the flash would sit in the centre between the four lenses.

However, this is only for the Pro models – the standard iPhones are expected to have dual camera setup on the rear again.

Whatever happens, we’d expect 12Mp rear-facing cameras to continue the brilliant photo and video experience.

The rumour mill, mainly Apple expert Max Weinbach, has suggested the phone will come with 3x zoom rather than the current 2x zoom.

iPhone 12 battery

The new iPhone has a bigger battery than the previous versions, also according to Weinbach. We can expect up to a 4,499mAh battery apparently.

iPhone 12 port

It seems likely that the days of Apple’s lightning port are numbered as the tech giant is under pressure to go with standardised formats with the industry – especially after the EU began pushing for a common charging cable.

One school of thought is that Apple may add the USB-C port to some new devices going forward, and that could mean the iPhone 12. However, others argue that Apple is likely to resist making any changes in the very near future and maybe looking to move to completely wireless connectivity and charging as soon as possible in devices of the future.

At this point, it is hard to know whether any of these factors will play into the design of the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 storage

iPhones have always come with various levels of storage. The iPhone 11 series offered the choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB to consumers, but as we consume more and more data, save more pictures, videos and apps to our phones – could the iPhone 12 be about to up that storage?

The standard iPhone 12 model will reportedly offer either 128GB or 256GB of storage, as with the model before. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have an additional storage option of up to a whopping 512GB. The price for this option is thought to come in at well beyond the £1000 price mark.

iPhone 12 processor

It’s likely the new model will have the A14 Bionic processor, which was celebrated at the Apple Event 2020 for being the most powerful yet. According to Apple, the processor should be able to deliver maximum performance at the same time as offering maximum energy efficiency – perfect for battery-guzzling 5G.

The A14 processor is 20% faster than the iPhone 11’s A13 chip and has already impressed industry professionals after it debuted in the iPad Air 4.

iPhone 12 screen size

There are rumours that iPhone 12 may offer different screen sizes to the previous model.

Some reports have speculated that Apple is preparing to release a smaller screen iPhone 12 as well as a 6.7 inch Max version of the 12, which would be smaller and larger respectively than the smallest and largest versions of the iPhone 11.

According to various rumours, it appears that the iPhone 12 will indeed feature an OLED Super Retina Display while the iPhone 12 Pro will feature the same size 6.1-inch screen. It is supposedly the iPhone 12 Pro Max which will then boast the expansive 6.7-inch display.

The most recent leaks and rumours have suggested four models of iPhone; the standard iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There could be, reportedly, three screen sizes across the four devices:

iPhone 12 mini – 5.4-inch

iPhone 12 (standard) – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7-inch

Whether or not these are the exact models and dimensions for sure will only be revealed once Apple announces the official specs.

The “notch” at the top of the screen (where the front camera sits) has been the subject of much debate, as many wonder whether it will be different for the iPhone 12.

A video from Front Page Tech claims to show a ‘hands-on’ with a model of the new iPhone Pro Max, in which the phone appears to have an identical notch to its predecessor. It is a Product Validation Testing version of the phone, which is created in the latter stages of the process and is often very similar – if not identical – to the final released product.

Also of note, and sure to alarm some people, is that the battery is rumoured to be a bit of a downgrade from previous models. Smartphone users know that batteries have a habit of draining extremely quickly the more they are used and given how much the iPhone 12 is rumoured to do – well, you could be in need of a portable charging device at all times.

These rough, but gives you an idea of what Apple could be going for with a 5.4” device — something in between an iPhone 8 and an SE, but with a much larger screen. I would guess they would scale down the UI of the XS, even if screen would be narrower than that of an 8. pic.twitter.com/EFR88i1hEb — Max Rudberg (@maxrudberg) June 24, 2019

iPhone 12 cases

It seems as though the cases you will be buying – to protect your iPhone 12 from the inevitable drop onto a concrete floor – have been revealed before the phone itself. Totallee, the company known for making the official cases for the iPhone have already revealed what they will look like and while it may seem strange to see them early, we have had a rough idea of what the new phone will look like for some time now.

They have shown that they will come in three sizes, 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7, and are harkening back to 2010 and the design style of the iPhone 4. They are still the thin cases that we know and love and there will be several colours available to purchase – as well as a transparent style that we certainly have our eyes on.

Will Apple get rid of Lightning?

This keeps cropping up, but will it finally happen? The Lightning Port disappeared on the iPad Pro models back in 2018, and more recently the iPad Air 4 followed suit by adding USB-C also. The iPhone 12 is still rumoured to keep the Lightning Charger – but it may be the last of its kind.

This year’s new phone is said to be the first sold without the bundled adaptor or headphones. Analysts have said Apple will keep the cable in the box, but get rid of the wall plug…

That’s annoying for people switching as you’ll have to pay more to get your wires all set up, but it means less waste technically in the long run.

