Best deals on Amazon device for Prime Day 2020: from Echo Dot to Kindle

Amazon already has quite the family of devices, with a huge range of Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Alexa speakers – and they’re all discounted for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

The internet giant recently held an Amazon launch event that announced new Alexa devices, clearly planning not to be outdone by the 2020 Apple Event which saw the release of the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4.

It seems Amazon strategically launched their new products just in time to release new Prime Day deals and ahead of the Black Friday shopping event. Amazon is always pushing their devices with often generous discounts on Prime Day – here are the very best deals that we’ve found.

To join the service and grab some bargains on sale day, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

Best Prime Day Echo and Alexa deals

One of Amazon’s most iconic and best-selling devices, the Alexa-powered Echo speakers has revolutionised music playback and kick-started the virtual assistant market. There may be a new model about to join the ever-growing Alexa family, but there are still three excellent variants going right now. We’ve listed the best offers below, or you can see more on our best Echo speaker deals page.

Ahead of the official start date, Amazon released a whole list of Prime Day early access deals across its own devices. These offers include the best Echo deals and best Kindle deals you’ll have found this year with more 60 per cent off in some cases. All the deals available are below in the following list.

Should you decide to buy then we have a handy Alexa set-up guide, as well as a list of Alexa-compatible devices to create your own fully voice-controlled home. Prime members can also get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p – a perfect match with a new Echo.

Echo Dot 3rd gen

Best deal: Amazon Echo Dot was £49.99, now £18.99

The cheapest and most popular of Amazon’s Echo speakers, the diminutive Echo Dot offers a new fabric design, an improved speaker, and all the Alexa voice commands for a discounted price.

Who is it for? If you want affordable, small and easy to use, this is for you. You get all the Alexa commands, turning on your home gadgets to answering questions with this compact device. You can also play music, but the sound quality isn’t as good as some of the other devices.

Why you should buy it? That’s 62 per cent off in the Amazon Prime Day sale, that’s a great deal.

Echo 3rd gen deals:

Echo Dot 4th gen

Taking the ‘dot’ name quite literally for this redesign, this updated version of the Echo Dot offers a new spherical look, front-firing speakers, and a new drop-in announcement feature. Bear in mind that this new model isn’t released until 22nd October – so any Prime Day deal would be on the redesign.

Echo pre-order prices:

Echo (4th gen)

Joining the Dot in the next generation is the standard Echo. It may look just like the Echo Dot from the outside – but this improved model offers a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, Dolby audio, and a built-in smart home hub. Again the Echo won’t be released until after Prime Day – so be prepared to wait if this virtual assistant appears as a deal.

Echo pre-order deals:

Best Ring Video doorbell deals

Best deal: Ring Video doorbell pro was £229, now £149.

Amazon

Who is it for? Amazon really went for the home security market and this version is one of the best around. If you want a simple doorbell then this works, but if also lets you work everything from an app – easy to use, and you can make your own adjustments to alerts and sensitivity for the motion detection.

Why you should buy it? One of the best video doorbells you can buy, with high-quality video and a nicer design than the earlier version. There’s also a plate to fit over the previous doorbell if you want to upgrade. It also has two-way talk, wi-fi and motion detection. Easy to use, and set up.

You can also get the original Ring doorbell for £59, down from £89.

Ring doorbell deals:

Best Echo Show deals

What could possibly make the Echo better? Why a screen of course – and the Echo Show range does just that by adding a screen to all your Alexa commands. So to make video calls, stream video, and browse photos with your voice alone – on top of all the usual Alexa features – then the Echo Show could be for you.

Echo Show 5

Best deal: Amazon Echo Show 5 was £79.99, now £39.99

Amazon’s smallest smart screen – but by far the cheapest. The Echo Show 5 is a bargain method of getting into the smart home market, and still boasts all the usual Alexa functionality as well as a touchscreen for visual input.

Who is it for? If you want to dip your toe in the smart home market, but want something more than the standard Echo Dot then this might be for you. With a display, you can read the weather as well as hear it, but it’s not so big that it takes up too much space. You can also use this for video calls and the sound isn’t too bad on it either. The Echo Show 8 is larger and also on offer, so this is for those who want visual but compact smart home convenience.

Why you should buy it? Hurry – in an early Prime Day deal the Echo Show 5 is currently going at its lowest ever price.

Echo Show 5 deals:

Echo Show 8

Best deal: Echo Show 8 was £119.99, now £59.99

The Echo Show 8 works much like the 5 – except with a bigger 8″ screen, now in HD with stereo sound. We were quite impressed – you can see more in our Echo Show 8 review.

Echo Show 8 deals:

Echo Show

Amazon’s premium smart speaker until recently, the Echo Show features a 10″ HD screen, 2 x 2.2″ speakers, and a fabric design. The 5MP camera is perfect for all those video calls, and the built-in Zigbee smart home hub means all your compatible voice-controlled devices can be set up without a separate hub.

Echo Show deals:

Echo Show 10

The biggest and possibly best Echo Show yet, this premium smart screen can move automatically so you can always see your video calls, recipes, and TV shows. This also works with the new 13MP camera so you’re never out of frame, which can also be used to monitor your home while you’re away.

Sadly the Echo Show 10 does not have a release date just yet – but it does have an Amazon page and a price in case of a surprise Prime Day pre-order announcement.

Echo Auto

Amazon

Alexa support is available in practically every corner of your home, so you may as well extend it into your car as well. The Echo Auto device has been cleverly programmed to recognise your voice commands even over the sound of music and air conditioning within the car. Using the hands-free device you can listen to music, audiobooks and radio stations as well as access traffic updates.

The Echo Auto would normally cost £49.99 but it is now available for £29.99 thanks to the early access sale, meaning you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

Echo Studio

Best deal: Echo Studio was £189.99, now £139.99

This high-tech device not only comes with Alexa, but it also features an impressive five internal speakers to provide a range of rich sounds all the way from bass to high notes. It can also detect the acoustics of the space you set it in and will then adjust the playback to the optimum settings for you.

The Echo Studio would usually cost £189.99 as one of the high-end Amazon products. However, in the current sale you can snap it up for £139.99, saving £50.

Who is it for? Often cited as one of the best smart speakers since its release this is for the music lovers among us. Better sound quality, but all the Alexa and smart speaker benefits in one package. You can also connect to an Amazon TV streaming device to up that sound for a cinema experience.

Why you should buy it? You love music, and love listening to the best quality sound so why not try this one. With 26 per cent now is a good time to snap up that deal.

Echo Flex

Best deal: Echo Flex was £24.99, now £13.99

This handy Amazon device means you can smart-control more of your home in multiple ways from the one product. The Flex is able to control all your connected and compatible devices around the home, whether you want to dim the lighting or stream your favourite playlist.

This device would usually be £24.99, but you can snap one up in the early access sale for £13.99 now, saving you £11.

Echo Buds

Best deal: Echo buds was £119,99, now £79.99

These wireless headphones feature noise reduction technology by Bose for immersive sound quality and also have a choice of ear tip sizes to ensure the best fit for you. Enabled with Alexa, you can stream music, make calls and more completely hands-free.

Who is it for? The earbuds are ideal for gym fans as they are sweat-resistant, too.

Why you should I buy it? You would normally need to pay £111.99 for these clever Echo Buds, but they’re currently available for £79.99, saving you £40 a pair.

Best Fire HD tablet deals

As well as their popular Kindle e-readers, Amazon has also been making the more multi-purpose Fire HD tablets for some time. They’re powerful pieces of kit – and only a fraction of the price of iPads…

Fire HD 10

Best deal: Fire HD 10 32GB was £149.99, now £89.99

Amazon’s latest tablet comes with a full HD 1080p screen, a 30 per cent faster processor, Alexa voice control, and up to 64GB of storage. It of course runs all your favourite apps, from Netflix to YouTube to Tik Tok.

Fire HD 10 deals

All-new Fire HD 8

Best deal: Fire HD 8 32GB was £89.99, now £44.99

The slightly smaller Fire HD 8 is impressive tech, packing all of the power of the Fire HD 10 into a more compact screen – and lower prices. The Fire HD 8 supports expandable storage up to 1 TB, fully charges in under 5 hours, and has an all-new dedicated gaming mode.

Fire HD 8 deals

Fire 7

Best deal: Amazon Fire 7 was £49.99, now £29.99

It may not be HD like its Fire counterparts – but the Fire 7 still packs lots of impressive tech into a low price point. With full Alexa control, seven hours of battery life, and two high-quality cameras, that’s an awful lot of tech for under £50.

Why you should buy it? This is a good deal, and the tablet often rates highly. It’s affordable, but also has good performance.

Who should buy it? Bargain hunter. If you want an affordable tablet this one could be for you. There are fewer apps, and it’s not hi-res but you get a good deal with the cost.

Fire 7 deals

Fire Tablet Kids Edition

Best deal: Fire HD 8 Kids Edition was £139.99, now £89.99

Perfect for parents worried about giving their children a fully-fledged tablet, these kids editions come with all the power of a Fire tablet with plenty of worry-free restrictions. Set screen limits and educational goals with your smartphone and enjoy a free year of Amazon Kids+ – with access to thousands of apps, games, books, and audiobooks.

Fire Tablet Kids Edition deals (expected on offer tomorrow for £54.99)

Best Fire Stick Deals

With the successful launch of Prime Video Amazon has been keen to ensure you can watch their shows on the biggest screen in the house – regardless of whether or not you have a smart TV. So for a quick and easy solution to getting the latest streaming shows on your TV screen, look no further than the Fire Stick.

We’ve rounded up the best below, or you can see the best Prime Day Fire Stick deals.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

For a budget option, you can’t go too wrong with the Fire Tv Stick Lite. The streaming stick still boasts full HD playback with HDR support and 8GB storage for channels – the only major omission is TV control buttons for volume and TV power control.

Fire TV Stick Lite deals:

Fire Stick 4K

For those with an Ultra HD TV, the Fire Stick 4K does everything a normal Fire Stick does but with support for 4K playback, HDR and Dolby Atmos. If you’re willing to shell out a bit more, the Fire TV Cube combines the best of Fire Stick and Alexa for the ultimate voice-controlled streaming system.

You can also see our handy guides on Fire Stick channel guide as well as our Fire Stick monthly fee breakdown.

Fire Stick 4K deals

Fire TV Cube

Best deal: Fire TV Cube was £109.99, now £69.99

For the ultimate in streaming, the Fire TV cube comes with a powerful Hexa-core processor, a hefty 16GB of storage, an ethernet adaptor, and 4K HDR support – and can be controlled solely by your voice. We were quite impressed – see our Fire TV Cube review.

Best Kindle Deals

The Kindle was one of the very first devices Amazon ever made all the way back in 2007 – and is still going strong now over a decade later. There have been a few updates since then, however, with three editions of the Kindle currently available with all sorts of features beyond just reading books. We’ve rounded up the best deals below – or you can see our full list of Prime Day Kindle deals.

To get your virtual library started, Prime members can currently get £5 credit when they spend over £15 on Kindle Books. Alternatively, Prime subscribers can also access over a million titles with Kindle Unlimited – now completely free for three months.

Kindle

Best deal: Kindle was £69.99, now £44.99

The standard Kindle, but still impressive kit – as well as access to millions of books and enough storage for thousands, the Kindle has an adjustable front light, a 167 ppi glare-free display, a battery that lasts weeks, and Bluetooth connectivity for Audible audiobooks.

Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite

Best deal: Kindle Paperwhite was £119.99, now £79.99

For a more premium e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite has all the benefits of the standard Kindle but is also completely waterproof, has twice the storage at 8GB – or even 32GB if you’d like an entire virtual library. You can also choose a 4G connectivity for no monthly cost, so you’re never away from your next good page-turner.

You can also see our list of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to protect your new purchase.

Kindle Paperwhite deals

Kindle Oasis

Best deal: Kindle Oasis 32GB 4G was £319.99, now £249.99

The complete Kindle package, the Oasis comes with a 7″, 300ppi flush-front display, an adjustable warm light to change screen shade, a redesign ideal for one-handed reading, and page turn buttons for fast skimming.

Kindle Oasis deals

Kindle Kids Edition

That’s right – if you’re struggling to tear your child away from screens, at least this one will get them to read. The Kindle kids edition comes with a child-friendly cover, a 2-year guarantee, and a year of Amazon Kids+.

Kindle Kids deals

For more offers see our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals.