Best LEGO deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday
Brick-by-brick instructions to get the best LEGO deals around.
Is there a more timeless toy brand around than Lego?
The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.
After conquering the toy market they have since expanded into movies, video games, and will even have their own Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus – but there’s no replacing the original toy blocks that started it all.
As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item during the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!
LEGO.com
It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates often. Currently, you can a free Monkie Kid’s Delivery Bike on purchases over £35, and a free Hagrid and Buckbeak set when you spend over £100 on Lego Harry Potter.
However, there are still several deals for non-Harry Potter fans (gasp!). See below:
- Buy Lego Overwatch Watchpoint: Gibraltar for £55.99 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for £17.49 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy Lego Ninjago Spinjitzu Slam – Kai vs. Samuraifor £12.59 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Visual Dictionary for £14.39 (save 20 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen for £12.79 (save 20 per cent)
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Wyldstyle Minifigure Link Watch for £13.99 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring for £1.99 (save 50 per cent)
Smyths
Smyths has some great deals on classic Lego City and Technic sets:
- Buy the LEGO Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set for £119.99 (save £5)
- Buy the LEGO City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set for £149.99 (save £20)
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £43.99 (save £4)
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Dragster Car to Hot Rod 2in1 Set for £14.99 (save £3)
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Stunt Show Truck & Bike 2in1 Set for £35.99 (save £6.50)
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £43.99 (save £4)
Argos
Argos have the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets, and are also running a 2 for £15 deal on the following sets:
- Buy the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset for £12.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set for £9.00
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set for £13.00
Amazon
Amazon has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave…
- Buy the LEGO DUPLO Cargo Train for Toddlers for £99.99
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Wookiee Gunship for £25.70
- Buy the LEGO Construction Police Helicopter in Bag for £4.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator: Log Cabin for £104.99
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Empire State Building for £76.95
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Burj Khalifa for £179.99
John Lewis
For the Lego collector, John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made:
- Buy the LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer for £649.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United for £249.99
- Buy the LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port for £119.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Fiat 500 for £74.99
