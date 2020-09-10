Best LEGO deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Is there a more timeless toy brand around than Lego?

Advertisement

The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.

After conquering the toy market they have since expanded into movies, video games, and will even have their own Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus – but there’s no replacing the original toy blocks that started it all.

As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item during the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!

LEGO.com

LEGO

It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates often. Currently, you can a free Monkie Kid’s Delivery Bike on purchases over £35, and a free Hagrid and Buckbeak set when you spend over £100 on Lego Harry Potter.

However, there are still several deals for non-Harry Potter fans (gasp!). See below:

Smyths

Smyths has some great deals on classic Lego City and Technic sets:

Argos

Lego

Argos have the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets, and are also running a 2 for £15 deal on the following sets:

Amazon

Amazon has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave…

John Lewis

For the Lego collector, John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made:

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.