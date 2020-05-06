Cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals for May 2020

There are loads of great TV smart sticks now on offer which allow you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer straight to your TV.

One of the most popular devices is the Amazon Fire Stick which comes with Alexa voice control, making those lazy box-set days even more relaxed.

On the Amazon Fire Stick you can get access to a whole range of channels and platforms including Prime Video, ITV Hub, Hayu, YouTube, Netflix and the new Disney+.

The smart stick is available on Amazon as well as at a number of competing retailers. Some do temporarily drop prices, so it’s worth keeping track of where’s selling them the cheapest. We’ve got an up to date list below on where you can pick up the device for the best price.

The best Amazon Fire Stick deals

Amazon

1. Amazon Fire Stick from AO – £39

Buy now for £39 at AO

2. Amazon Fire Stick from Argos – £39.95

Buy now for £39.95 at Argos

3. Amazon Fire Stick from Amazon – £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Amazon

4. Amazon Fire Stick from Very – £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Very

5. Amazon Fire Stick from Currys PC World- £49

Buy now for £49 at Currys PC World