Can I get Disney Plus with BT?

It may have been some time after the North American launch, but Disney Plus – and key shows such as The Mandalorian – are now finally available in the UK for all your streaming needs.

Now there’s just the small issue of how to get it – and things aren’t looking good for BT TV users.

Can I get Disney Plus on BT?

While BT certainly could offer Disney Plus – much like how they recently integrated NOW TV into their flexible subscriptions – BT is yet to make a deal with Disney, meaning the streaming service won’t be available through their TV packages.

BT users can still sign up for Disney Plus for £59.99 for an annual subscription or £5.99 a month on other devices, and while the app may well come to BT YouView boxes in the near future, it will not offer integration.

The only set top box offering Disney Plus is Sky Q, which allows Sky customers to pay for the service as part of their contract – an extra £5.99 a month – much like the setup they offer with Netflix.

How can I get Disney Plus?

If you’re not a Sky customer then have no fear, there are plenty of other ways to watch the House of Mouse’s streaming service.

The Disney Plus app will be available to download on most smart TVs, Playstation 4, Xbox One and sticks such as the Amazon Fire TV stick.

It will also be available on phones and tablets via the Google Play store for Android devices, and the App Store for iPhones and iPads.

For a full list of devices that support Disney Plus click here.

Disney Plus is launching with over 500 films and 300 series from across the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.