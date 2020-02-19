Furthermore, for the very first time BT has integrated NOW TV into its TV packages.

According to Metro, BT's Consumer division CEO, Marc Allera, said, "Life doesn’t stand still from month to month, so we don’t believe our customers’ TV should either.

"Our new range of TV packs bring together the best premium services, fully loaded with a wide range of award-winning shows, the best live sports in stunning 4K and the latest must-see films – all with the flexibility to change packs every month – with quick and easy search to find what you want to watch.

"So now with a click of a button you can take out the Big Sport package to catch the top Premier League fixtures one month and swap it for VIP for a rainy school holiday with the family the next."

The range of packages are available at prices from £10 to £60 and will launch on Friday 21st February.