Best 4k TVs under £1000

4k TVs are everywhere at the moment – and 8k is even beginning to creep into the market place too – but trampling through all the disappointing products to find something you actually want is nobody’s idea of fun.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you – here are our top five 4k TVs in the medium price range, under £1000 but more than £500. If you’re looking for a budget 4k TV, see our list of our top five under £500.

To find out what 4k means – don’t be embarrassed if you don’t already – you can read our summary of the must-know technical terms when buying a new TV here.

Here are some of best-selling TVs under £1000 in 2019 from Amazon, John Lewis and Currys…

Samsung UE55NU7400 55” – Charcoal black

Buy now from Amazon (£578.00).

With a one-year warranty, this TV comes with all the latest features you’d want as far as connectivity goes – wireless and Smart TV enabled, you won’t have to faff around with cables for long with this one.

However, the TV’s reasonable price comes at a cost to energy consumption – as an LED TV, it’s more power-hungry than LCD, OLED or QLED alternatives so bear your future energy bills in mind when buying.

Features and specifications:

Size: 55”

55” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

Samsung 65NU7400 65”

Buy now from Amazon (£915.13).

Almost identical to the UE55NU7400 above, this TV’s larger size makes it ideal for a large living room area, although with that LED screen you’ll have limited choice when it comes to where to put your seats so they have a great view.

Features and specifications:

Size: 65”

65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

Samsung 2018 55″ QE55Q6FNA QLED

Buy now from Amazon (£789.00).

QLED is the future of display technology, at least according to Samsung – it’s their own version of OLED, but it combines OLED’s best features with those of the older LCD TVs to give you the best of both worlds – low power consumption with excellent brightness and colour. Try it for yourself with this mid-range must-have Smart TV.

Unlike LED TVs, QLEDs like this one offer a wider viewing angle so you can place seating in more of a U-shape around the screen without compromising anyone’s ability to see the screen clearly.

Features and specifications:

Size: 55”

55” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: QLED

QLED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

Samsung UE65NU7100 65” – Charcoal black

Buy now from Amazon (£748.00).

This TV offers a one year UK manufacturer warranty and Auto Motion Plus and comes at a very reasonable price given its size – you might end up paying for that in the end though, as the LED screen requires more energy to power than LCD, OLED or QLED screens. But maybe it’s worth it for the short-term gain?

Features and specifications:

Size: 65”

65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: HDMI, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth

HDMI, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

Philips Ambilight 55PUS6754/12 TV 55” – Dark silver

Buy now from Amazon (From £549.00).

This is the only LCD TV on our list – it’s cheaper than Samsung’s newer QLED technology or other brands’ OLED, but it benefits from lower power consumption than older technologies. That’s a strong advantage to have when it comes to energy bills.

It’s also Smart TV enabled and connects wirelessly, and is the brand new 2019 model. But if you want a screen larger than 65”, you’ll be left disappointed because the 75” version is £1,249.00 – quite a jump from the 65” model at £749.00.

Features and specifications:

Size: 55” or 65”

55” or 65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LCD

LCD Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

