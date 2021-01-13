Dancing on Ice 2021 start date, celebrity line-up and judges

It’s not long now until Dancing on Ice returns to our screens with its 13th series, featuring a brand new star-studded line-up of skating celebrities.

Advertisement

While there have been doubts as to whether the show will go ahead during the pandemic – with reports of crew members testing positive for COVID-19 making headlines this week – ITV has assured fans that the series will still kick-off this weekend due to the “robust set of measures in place”.

In the run-up to Dancing on Ice 2021, ITV has teased the upcoming series with first-look pics of the line-up, showing the likes of Colin Jackson, Denise Van Outen and Myleene Klass posing on the ice.

The channel has also revealed the COVID-related changes introduced to ensure the safety of cast and crew – but what exactly are the measures in place?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dancing on Ice 2021, the coronavirus-related measures in place and when it’s returning to our screens.

When will Dancing on Ice 2021 start?

The 13th series will kick off on Sunday 17th January 2021 at 6pm.

While reports of several crew members testing positive for COVID-19 have been circulating this week, ITV has responded by confirming that the show will go ahead this weekend and ensuring the safety of all cast and crew members.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, an ITV spokesperson said: “The welfare of everyone who works on Dancing On Ice is our first priority. We have had a robust set of measures in place ever since work on the series commenced in order to operate safely within COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure the wellbeing of everyone connected with the production.”

Episodes will continue to air on Sunday evenings until the winner is crowned in the grand final.

Confirmed: Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 17 January at 6pm on ITV.



Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert Ice Panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo. #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/zETcT50k6K — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 6, 2021

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reprise their role as hosts on the show while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges.

John Barrowman – who joined the panel on the last series – will also be back on the judging panel, alongside Ashley Banjo.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

There are 12 stars joining the series, with some pretty big names involved!

You can view a full list of contestants below:

Getty Images

Which professional skaters are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021?

Longtime Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers will be returning to the competition, as will Finish champion Alexandra Shauman and her husband, Polish skater Łukasz Różycki.

Professional skaters Andy Buchanan, Brendyn Hatfield, Joe Johnson, Karina Manta and British champion Hamish Gaman will also be appearing in the upcoming series, alongside senior bronze medalist Mark Hanretty, Robin Johnstone and Vanessa Bauer.

New additions to the professional line-up include Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, who’ll be paired up with Capital Breakfast presenter Sonny Jay, Capital FM confirmed.

*Drumroll* Introducing your 2021 Dancing On Ice pros! 👏 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/iRia4Dz9NT — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 7, 2020

Have any COVID changes been made to Dancing On Ice 2021?

It looks like some small changes have been made to ensure safety during the pandemic.

New pictures show ITV’s COVID-safe makeover with the judges desk now separated by perspex windows.

Usually the judges sit altogether on one desk, however, this year they’ll be spaced out with a window between them in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Meanwhile, the show has scrapped its public studio audience – with members of the cast becoming the audience as they watch one another perform from “all-new socially distanced cabaret style tables”. We’ll keep you updated with any more Dancing on Ice COVID changes when we know them.

ITV

Dancing on Ice 2021 trailer

Fans were given their first glimpse of this year’s batch of celebs in a promo clip that was released in December 2020, which also confirmed the series start date. Take a look below:

Who won Dancing on Ice 2020?

Last year’s series was won by actor and presenter Joe Swash.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg just missed out on the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice will series 13 starts on ITV on January 17th. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide.