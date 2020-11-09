When is The Masked Singer UK season 2 on ITV?

With the UK currently in the midst of a pandemic in which face coverings are part of the new normal, there couldn’t be a better time for The Masked Singer UK to return to our screens.

The bizarre yet highly entertaining talent competition, based on South Korean show King of Mask Singer, will be back for a second series, in which another cohort of disguised celebrities will perform hit songs for a panel of judges.

While most of the show’s existing judges are returning for series two, unfortunately Ken Jeong won’t be appearing this season due to COVID-related travel restrictions – however comedian Mo Gilligan will be filling in for the actor while he’s still in the US.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Masked Singer UK’s second series and when it’s like to land on ITV.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 release date

While ITV has not yet announced an official air date for The Masked Singer UK’s second series, host Joel Dommett told Heart Radio in September that the talent show will be back in early 2021.

“I can’t believe it’s come round so quickly – it comes out in January. Genuinely I feel like it’s exactly what the country needs right now,” he told presenter Mark Wright.

Later in the month, the I’m A Celebrity 2020 runner-up revealed that filming for The Masked Singer UK series two had wrapped despite fears that production would be shut down halfway through.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Dommett said: “We finished filming this week – two days ago, which is amazing.”

“It was made, obviously, there were a lot of rules and regulations so the relief when we got it done was amazing.”

He added: “There were a lot of rule changes at the time and everyone was scared it was going to get shut down halfway through. The scale of the production of that show is so big, so I am so pleased that it’s done and ITV managed to get it done.”

Filming for the show began in September, with the new cast of disguised VIPs performing in front of a socially-distanced live audience.

With shooting completed, hopefully we’ll be seeing The Masked Singer back on our screens in January 2021.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 judges

Series one judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora will be returning to guess the identities of a new cohort of concealed celebs, however US comedian Ken Jeong was unable to film series two due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

ITV announced that BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gillian would replace the actor for season two back in August, with Gilligan saying that it was a privilege to be joining the show.

“It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation,” he added.

Who hosts The Masked Singer UK?

Stand-up comic Joel Dommett will be returning to host season two of The Masked Singer UK.

The presenter is best known for placing second in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’s 2016 series, hosting Extra Camp and appearing on shows such as Roast Battle, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities and Through the Keyhole.

Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts was crowned The Masked Singer UK winner last year, finally being unmasked as Queen Bee and beating the likes of Jason Manford (Hedgehog) and Katherine Jenkins (Octopus) in the final.

