Gabrielle reveals that she almost quit The Masked Singer on the first day of filming: “Call my lawyers, I’m not doing this show!”

British singer Gabrielle has said that she was close to quitting The Masked Singer on the first day of filming, revealing that she thought performing on the show would “end [her] career”.

The Out of Reach singer, who was revealed as the celebrity behind Harlequin on the ITV show at the weekend, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she found it difficult to sing under the weight of the costume.

“My time on the show was fun. I mean, it didn’t start off as fun – having to film the first day, that’s the only time you get to actually have the mask and you’ve got to sing in it.

“They don’t tell you the weight [of the costume], how hot it’s going to be and I was having panic attacks. I was like the biggest baby, I was going home.

“I was like, ‘I can’t do this, call my lawyers, I’m not doing this show. They didn’t tell me that it was going to be so heavy’.”

Gabrielle added that after being “talked round by multiple people”, she decided to carry on with The Masked Singer.

“It took a while because I was convinced it was going to end my career because I couldn’t sing in it, I felt restricted, like I said the panic attacks, I was kind of menopausal so I was like, ‘What the hell? Who would do this to themselves?’

“That was just because of the placement of the mask, having that on and having to sing. You’re not even in it for that long but when you put it on and you’re not used to singing in it. I’m used to singing free and having all the air on me. You don’t have that luxury when you’re in the mask and you’ve got to perform.”

However, she added: “It was one of those things but now I can say it was one of the best experiences because wow, until you do it, you will never have a clue what it is really like. Initially I thought, ‘How hard can this be?’ Bloody hard.”

Gabrielle became the ninth celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Singer at the weekend, following the unmasking of comedian Sue Perkins as Dragon.

Just three The Masked Singer contestants remain in the competition, with the trio set to battle it out in next week’s final.

Gabrielle’s new album ‘Do It Again’ is released on 5th March. The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.