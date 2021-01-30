Who is Dragon on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is heading towards the semi finals on Saturday night, with another two celebrities facing elimination this weekend (Saturday, 7th February).

Alan Carr was a special guest judge on the show on Saturday, joining the panel alongside regular judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross as two singers were unmasked in ITV’s bonkers singing competition.

Dragon found themselves in the bottom three alongside Blob and Viking, but the judges chose to save the green and rainbow coloured contestant, sending them into the semi finals. Blob was unmasked as Sir Lenny Henry, and Viking surprised the judges when he was unveiled as A-ha singer Morten Harket.

That now makes seven celebs that have been unmasked on the series so far. First Sophie Ellis-Bextor was revealed to be the show’s Alien, and then Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle and John Thomson were all unveiled on the show.

That leaves five The Masked Singer contestants still to be unmasked, including Dragon.

The fiery contestant has got The Masked Singer judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall, and us at home truly confused.

From RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage to Courtney Act and even Katherine Ryan, Dragon is proving to be a hard act to suss out.

As the show continues, and Dragon takes to the stage for their third performance, here’s all the theories about who might be behind the mask.

Who is Dragon? Songs, clues, guesses

According to The Masked Singer, Dragon is “a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?”.

Songs:

Week One – You’ve Got a Friend in Me by Randy Newman

Week Three – Reach by S Club 7

Week Five – All by Myself by Eric Carmen

Week Six – Shoop Shop Song by Cher.

Clues:

A picture of money inside a house

Dragon says they “mustn’t drag on” – possible drag connection

Rainbow coloured costume – possible LGBTQ+ ally

Dragon says: “I might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!”

They say they can “perform in a way they would never be able to normally”.

Spotted in a “Dragon’s Den”.

They can’t decide if they’re “brave or silly” and it was a dare that started their career.

Spotted near a one hour timer while talking about meeting a partner.

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My name is my biggest clue.”

“I once had an embarrassing incident with a famous shoe.”

“I know my own IQ backwards.”

Guesses:

Lily Savage

Miranda Hart

Katherine Ryan

Elijah Wood

Rebel Wilson

Sara Blakely

Amy Schumer

Courtney Act

Jessie Tyler Ferguson

Kevin McCloud

Dion Dublin

Sandi Toksvig

Sue Perkins

The Masked Singer theories

Is Dragon Sue Perkins?

Some viewers think the presenter could be behind the colourful Dragon costume.

“Defo Sue Perkins as the Dragon putting on a voice #MaskedSingerUK,” one wrote on Twitter.

“Calling it now that Dragon is Sue Perkins – I’m even more sure now that I’ve listened again #TheMaskedSinger,” another wrote.

Is Dragon Courtney Act?

Getty images

A popular theory on social media is that Dragon could be Drag Race star Courtney Act, who competed on the sixth series of RuPaul’s drag queen competition. That would certainly explain the possible LGBTQ+ rainbow featured on the costume, but Act hasn’t dropped any hints to suggest they could be involved.

Dragon definitly Courtney act all of the clues add up. fell over when going into celebrity big brother. Drag artist - dragon. and i got Sophie Ellis Bexter straight away. #maskedsinger #dragon — jane graham (@janegra28304636) January 10, 2021

Is Dragon Jessie Tyler Ferguson?

Rita Ora thinks American actor Jessie Tyler Ferguson could be behind the costume of Dragon.

Jessie is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020. He is married to lawyer Justin Mikita, with whom he shares a son with.

He previously spoke about the process of coming out to his father who he told three times when he was 17, 19 and 21.

“It’s a coming out process for them as well,” he said.

Is Dragon Kevin McCloud?

One of the judges thinks television presenter Kevin McCloud could be fiery Dragon. McCloud has presented the Channel 4 series Grand Designs, so the photo of the house with money could be a nod to his role on the show, which features elaborate architectural homebuilding projects.

Is Dragon Dion Dublin?

Getty Images

Like McCloud, Dion Dublin who works on the BBC’s Homes Under The Hammer, was put forward as the possible star behind the mask of Dragon.

In 2015, Dublin joined the renovation show, working alongside Martin Roberts and Martel Maxwell.

Is Dragon Sandi Toksvig?

Unlike the other judges, Davina believes Dragon could be a lady dragon, and thinks Sandi Toksvig might be the culprit.

Sandi is a British comedian and presenter, who presented the Great British Bake Off from 2017 to 2020.

She is also a political activist, having co-founded the Women’s Equality Party in 2015.

In 1994, Sandi came out as a lesbian. According to the Telegraph, she made the decision after becoming a mother to three children as she did not want her children to grow up ashamed of having two mothers. She is now married to psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays on ITV.