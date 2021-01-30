Who is Viking on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is hotting up as the competition heads into the semi finals this weekend (30th January) – but sadly, Viking won’t be taking to the stage on Saturday night as he has now been unmasked.

The Masked Singer contestants list is down to five and the latest departure was Viking, who surprised judges as he was unveiled as A-ha singer Morton Harket, and Blob, who turned out to be Sir Lenny Henry.

Viking confused us all by performing one of his own band’s hits Take on Me two weekends ago, which was so good that many began to question whether it was a clever ruse and he was actually Harket singing his own song. He then impressed the judges again with his soulful version of Coldplay’s The Scientist.

Sadly, he ended up on the bottom three with Blob and Dragon, with the judges choosing to send Dragon through to the semi-finals

One of the most popular guesses on the show was that Viking is Jerome Flynn of Game of Thrones and Soldier Soldier fame.

We now know Viking’s identity, but here’s all the guesses, songs and clues on The Masked Singer UK…

Who is Viking? Songs, clues, guesses

Viking surprised the panel with his rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s Songbird.

Songs:

Week Two – Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Week Four – Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles, and Crazy by Seal

Week Five – Take On Me by A-ha

Week Six – The Scientist by Coldplay

Clues:

Viking is an “explorer” and a “curious kind”

Viking says: “We discover answers, and in my career, throughout this competition, I’ll be looking for a voice.”

He kept emphasising the King in Viking – perhaps the masked celebrity is an I’m A Celebrity winner?

Viking emerged from a castle named King’s Rock

He revealed that he may be a Viking, but he also wears “another kind of armour”.

In his week 2 VT, Viking said of the panel’s guesses: “By my beard, they haven’t got a clue.”

Viking has left great footprints in countries outside of his own.

“Doing my own thing underlies everything I do, including breaking the rules.”

“Vikings are not bound by any chains and sometimes success can be found when I break something.”

“Vikings might have been around for millennia, but my career has been one of billions – it was over a billion people that watched me do my thing.”

“I rely on tools that I was born with and tools that I create.”

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“I am the proud owner of a Blue Peter badge.”

“My first hit dialled M for Murder.”

“My early career relied on brotherly love.”

Guesses:

Martin Kemp

Chris Evans (the DJ)

Lance Armstrong

Rick Astley

Jerome Flynn

Bear Grylls

Ledley King

Ricky Wilson

Taron Egerton

James Blunt

Morten Harket

The Masked Singer UK Viking theories

Is Viking Morten Harket? Yes!

Getty

Many viewers have guessed it is actually Norwegian vocalist Morten Harket that’s behind Viking. The A-ha star, who is best known for the band’s hit Take on Me, certainly fits Viking’s profile – with his Nordic roots and excellent vocals. And the fact that Take on Me was one of the songs performed has many thinking that Harket was singing his own song – which would be a great twist.

Is Viking Jerome Flynn?

Getty

After last weekend’s performance, fans are convinced that Viking could be Game of Thrones’ star Jerome Flynn. The actor and singer, who is also known for starring in ITV’s Soldier Soldier, became a top pick for viewers are Viking said that he was not “bound by any chains” – hinting at Flynn and Robson Green’s cover of Unchained Melody from 1995.

Viking also teased that his “early career relied on brotherly love”, which could be another hint to Unchained Melody, as the original single was sung by The Righteous Brothers.

Is Viking James Blunt?

A popular rumour on Twitter has suggested that You’re Beautiful singer James Blunt could be the man behind the Viking costume – with social media users claiming that Viking’s voice sounds very similar to the pop singer.

The clue about wearing armour could be a potential hint to Blunt’s time serving in the army before his music career began.

Interestingly Blunt was also a popular guess for many of the contestants in series one – but he wasn’t behind any of those masks. Could that change in series two?

Is Viking Bear Grylls?

Rita Ora guessed that Viking could be adventurer Bear Grylls – a prediction shared by many viewers on Twitter.

The TV personality – real name is Edward Grylls – is best known for starring in various wilderness survival shows such as Man vs Wild, Running Wild with Bear Grylls and The Island with Bear Grylls.

He has also undertaken multiple expeditions across the world, from climbing Mount Everest and crossing the North Atlantic Ocean, to paramotoring over the Himalayas and travelling across the Northwest Passage.

Is Viking Ledley King?

Davina McCall suggested footballer Ledley King was the celebrity behind Viking.

Former football player King played for Tottenham Hotspur from 1999 until 2012, and now works as a coach for the team alongside José Mourinho.

Is Viking Ricky Wilson?

Both panellist Mo Gilligan and multiple viewers guessed Viking was Ricky Wilson – the frontman for band Kaiser Chiefs.

The 42-year-old singer has been a member of Kaiser Chiefs since 2000 and is best known for hits such as I Predict a Riot, Ruby and Everyday I Love You Less and Less.

Outside of his music career, Wilson was a coach on The Voice UK for three series until 2016 and has appeared on shows such as Shooting Stars, Bring the Noise and The Grand Tour.

Viking was keen to emphasise the second syllable in his name, something we simply couldn’t ignore, especially when we start digging into some translations.

Wilson is the singer in Kaiser Chiefs – “Kaiser” is the German word for “Emperor”, which is itself a word for a leader, like a King… have we cracked this one? Only time will tell.

Is Viking Taron Egerton?

Jonathan Ross suggested Viking could be Taron Egerton – the actor and singer best known for starring in the Kingsman films.

The 31-year-old has appeared in films such as Testament of Youth, Eddie the Eagle and showed off his singing skills in Elton John biopic Rocketman and animation Sing.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.