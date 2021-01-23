Exclusive – Game of Thrones star is top of fans’ list to be revealed as Viking on The Masked Singer

ITV’s The Masked Singer has enthralled viewers over the past four weeks, with fans desperate to work out the celebrity identities behind the show’s line-up of ridiculous characters.

Still at large in the competition is Viking, the Nordic warrior with a huge ginger beard – and viewers have given their verdict as to who they think is hiding behind the mask.

RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive Twitter poll can reveal that almost half of voters think Viking is actually Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn.

According to the poll, 43.4 per cent of fans think it’s Flynn, while 28.1 per cent reckon it’s Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp behind the costume.

Trailing behind is Never Gonna Give You Up singer Rick Astley with 18.1 per cent of the vote, followed by radio DJ Chris Evans with 10.5 per cent.

Many fans were convinced actor and singer Flynn, who played Bronn in HBO’s Game of Thrones, was actually Viking after the character’s clue package teased that “Vikings are not bound by any chains” – a potential hint to Flynn and Robson Green’s no. 1 cover of Unchained Melody.

Viking has also hinted that his early career “relied on brotherly love”, another potential hint to Unchained Melody, which was first recorded by the Righteous Brothers.

The “explorer” described himself as someone who’s left great footprints in countries outside of his own and that doing his own thing “underlies everything [he does], including breaking the rules”.

During Saturday’s show, Viking performed Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar before landing in the spin-off and beating Grandfather Clock, who was revealed to be footballer Glenn Hoddle.