The eccentric show based on the Korean series, King of Mask Singer, proved to be such a success it was commissioned for a second series, which will air this Boxing Day.

And after a sneak preview, we can confirm that viewers are in for a right treat. Get your notebooks out because this series will certainly send you on a wild goose chase.

From a brand new judge in the form of Mo Gilligan – who blends in spectacularly with returning judges, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and pun master/host Joel Dommett – to the super tight line-up of The Masked Singer contestants, the second series is set to bigger and better, if you ask us.

With coronavirus restrictions being put in place, production on entertainment shows has taken a slight knock. But if there's any show which works in a pandemic, it's The Masked Singer where celebs don elaborate disguises and you can't actually get anywhere near them until they reveal who is under the mask.

Bar a few perspex windows on the judges' desk and escorts wearing masks, you'd never know series two was being filmed in the middle of a pandemic.

In fact, this extra level of security almost works in the show's favour as it ramps up the secrecy of the show, with not even Joel being able to get as close to contestants.

Combined with the extreme level of talent on this year's series (I take my hat off to the casting team here), it seems like the bar has been risen for series two, with the judges really struggling to work out who the celebs are.

From some extremely bizarre guesses (ahem, Mo) to one judge having a completely different idea to the others when it comes to one particular act, this series will have you mind blown!

The Masked Singer judge Davina McCall ITV

Whereas you might have written down a couple of names when previously watching The Masked Singer, this year will have you throwing out names from 80s stars right down to some of the panellist's closest pals – and it's truly addictive.

More than ever before, you will want to know who is behind the mask of Dragon, Grandfather Clock, Sausage and more. Plus, the judges' commentary, banter, and not forgetting Joel's dad jokes, will only fuel you even more.

First you'll laugh and think, "No it couldn't be that person!" and then you'll find yourself Googling whether the judges could be right.

As well as this, you'll be shocked by the jaw dropping performances from the contestants (because wow these people can really sing), which is bound to throw you off even more.

ITV

The Masked Singer judges

This year sees the addition of comedian Mo, who takes over from actor and comedian Ken Jeong.

While Jeong - who also works on the US version of the show - is missed, the new judge makes a pretty good addition to the panel, bringing his candid comments and effortless humour to the team.

From time to time you'll see him egging on Joel to make more awful jokes, which adds another level of entertainment to the series.

Then we have Rita and Jonathan's ongoing banter, alongside Davina's seriousness as she scribbles down clues, which makes for the perfect balance.

With a spectacular line-up and the very obvious chemistry between the judges, we know exactly what we'll be tuning into this Xmas!

The Masked Singer starts on ITV on December 26th at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.