Who is Robin on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer unmasked two celebrity contestants on the show on Saturday night (30th January), as the ITV competition heads to the semi finals this weekend.

Alan Carr appeared as a special guest judge on the show, joining regular judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora as Blob and Viking were unveiled.

Blob, Viking and Dragon found themselves in the bottom three, with the judges voting to save Dragon, sending the other two home.

Blob was unmasked as Sir Lenny Henry, while Viking was unveiled as A-ha singer Morten Harket.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle and John Thomson have also all been unmasked on the show.

That means five The Masked Singer contestants still have to be revealed.

One of those is the show’s Robin, who has got fans and the judges and viewers alike seriously perplexed.

RadioTimes.com recently revealed who The Masked Singer fans think Robin is, with 45.5 per cent choosing The Voice UK coach Olly Murs.

So, just who is the mysterious bird? Here’s everything you need to know including the latest clues and guesses.

Who is Robin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Robin who hopes to leave the audience rocking week after week.

Songs:

Week One – Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake

Week Three – Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Week Five – Rockin’ Robin by Bobby Day

Week Six – Closer by Ne-Yo

Clues:

Robin is “fast on their feet” and “ready to go the distance”.

The VT showed Albert Square from EastEnders.

They have been “trained” and have “fighting feet”.

Robin said: “I may be a Robin, but I’ve been known to fly without wings.”

He said: “I felt like I was in a world of my own.”

Sport has always been a huge part of Robin’s life – he was spotted with a football and failed IQ test.

He always knew he’d be a footballer and “represented his country” in red colours – Man United or Liverpool?

“Feather in my cap” – possible England player?

“Two lies and one truth” clues:

“My real name is out of this world.”

“This robin’s habitat is more tropical than you think.”

“I started performing by doing impressions.”

Guesses:

Olly Murs

Nicky Byrne

Michael Owen

Robin Van Persie

Marcus Rashford

Amir Khan

Bruno Mars

Yung Filly

Joe Swash

Jake Wood

Aston Merrygold

Is Robin Olly Murs

ITV

Fans are convinced singer and The Voice UK coach Olly Murs is the show’s Robin.

The musician rose to fame in 2009 when he came second in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, and since then he’s gone on to produce well-known hits including Troublemaker and Dear Darlin’.

Following Robin’s performance, viewers took to social media to share their theories with many believing Mr Murs could be the culprit.

@ollymurs hi Olly may I ask you a question are you the Robin on the masked singer I’m just curious everyone asking you about it — Music fan (@MusicFan127) January 14, 2021

Is Robin Aston Merrygold?

A lot of fans seem to think JLS singer Aston Merrygold is The Masked Singer’s Robin. During week five, he sang Rockin Robin by Bobby Day, which, as fans pointed out on Twitter, he performed on Stars in Their Eyes as a child.

Indeed he’s fast on his feet and famously trained for Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017. We’re not sure about the Albert Square connection, but one things for sure Aston could easily pull off those dance moves and vocals Robin displayed on during his debut performance.

anyone else think robin on the masked singer is aston merrygold or — kate (@AVERYSKARMA) January 3, 2021

Is Robin Jake Wood?

Another name which has been flying about when it comes to Robin is EastEnders actor Jake Wood. During the VT, Albert Square was shown. Could Jake, best known for Max Branning be behind the costume? Your guess is as good as ours!

Is Robin Amir Khan?

Boxer Amir Khan is no stranger to reality TV after making quite the impression on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! back in 2017. He had quite the sense of humour about him on that show and we would not be surprised if he wanted to do something as crazy as The Masked Singer.

Is Robin Bruno Mars?

Musical superstar Bruno Mars was thrown into the mix by Mo and while he certainly has the pipes to belt out a number, we suspect that the travel issues that have hit the world would rule him out of flying over from America to appear in much the same way that Ken Jeong is absent.

Is Robin Yung Filly?

Yung Filly is a presenter, comedian and YouTuber and he has certainly earned his stripes on the platform having amassed over 100 million views. He would certainly be up for doing something like The Masked Singer, so could Rita’s guess be the correct one?

Is Robin Joe Swash?

Another I’m a Celeb alum, Joe has not only been a campmate but also fronted the spin-off show for many years up until 2018. While the EastEnders connection would also point to Robin being him, we aren’t sure that the other clues provided were quite as convincing. If he can sing, we have no doubt that he would do it though.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.