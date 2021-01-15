Exclusive – Here’s who The Masked Singer fans think Robin is

Series two of ITV’s The Masked Singer has taken the internet by storm since its Boxing Day debut, with viewers desperate to uncover the celebrity voices behind the show’s ridiculous costumes.

One particular contestant who continues to confuse fans with his dulcet yet familiar tones is the red-feathered Robin – and viewers of The Masked Singer have submitted their guesses as to the singer’s secret identity.

RadioTimes.com‘s exclusive Twitter poll can reveal that almost half of voters reckon Robin is The Voice’s Olly Murs.

ITV

45.5 per cent guessed it was Murs masquerading as the songbird, while 18.7 per cent of voters chose presenter and actor Joe Swash.

Following closely behind are Westlife’s Nicky Byrne with 18.2 per cent of the vote, and singer-songwriter Bruno Mars with 17.7 per cent.

Robin flew through to the next round during last Saturday’s show after the studio audience preferred his performance of Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ to Sausage’s rendition of ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ by Jennifer Hudson.

He made his first performance on The Masked Singer UK during the show’s first episode, during which he performed Justin Timberlake’s ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling!’

Robin has given viewers various hints as to his identity, revealing that he “started performing by doing impressions”, that he’s “been known to fly without wings” and that sport has always been a huge part of his life.

So far, three of The Masked Singer contestants have been eliminated from the competition, with actress Martine McCutcheon (Swan) becoming the latest following Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s (Alien) and Mel B’s (Seahorse) in the first two weeks.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.