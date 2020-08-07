When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020? What we know as it comes to UK

We can all now officially look forward to I’m A Celeb’s return this year since ITV has confirmed that the 20th series will be going ahead after all.

However, it’s going to be very different than we’re used to as Ant and Dec won’t be heading to Australia this year and will instead be filming I’m A Celeb in the UK for the first time in 18 years.

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there,” Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said

So what will Bush Tucker Trials be like in the UK, and which British location has been picked for the 20th series?

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming series.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has recently confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be officially returning for its 20th series this year, with the famous contestants entering a “castle” in Autumn.

Due to the coronavirus, campmates won’t be flying out to Australia to where the show is usually filmed.

Instead, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Speaking of the changes, ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”.

While it’s not entirely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens again, we’d usually expect to see I’m A Celeb on screen in November. That being said, lockdown has thrown all of our favourite shows into chaos.

Lygo had previously admitted he was looking into alternatives in case the series can’t go ahead.

Where will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

It’s not yet known which local destination in the UK has been chosen for the 20th series, but expect very chilling temperatures with Cowles saying: “Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals.”

He added: “They can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way”.

All we know this time around is that they have swapped a jungle setting for a castle instead. This being the UK, it’s going to be pretty chilly, so the celebs will have to wrap up warm to make it through the series – and gone are the now infamous shower scenes.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be different this year?

We’re using to seeing the celebs taking on challenges in the heat and being made to eat some very exotic stuff while Down Under, but given the change of location, it’s expected that there’ll be lots of changes to the series.

The producers are, however, keen to keep the feel as normal as possible.

Cowles said: “We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, but lots of rumours are swirling already as to what the I’m A Celeb 2020 lineup will be.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing major Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in virtual talks to appear on this year’s show.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of the show’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be keen to make up for that with an explosive and exciting set of campmates in 2020. They’ll also be hoping that big stars forced to put their careers on hold during lockdown will be keen to come out and play.

Who are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many wondered if she might be given a permanent hosting role on the show.

But 2019 proved to be business as usual and we’re expecting Ant and Dec to present the show again in 2020.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December this year. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.