Who won the Love Island 2020 winter series?
It's been a long, hot... winter
Love Island’s 2020 winter series is about to come to a thrilling end as one couple will be crowned the winner of the ITV2 dating show.
It’s been a winter filled with fun, sun and more couples than you can shake a stick at, but tonight, Laura Whitmore will crown one as the winner.
They will then have a chance at bagging the big prize and it’s up to them whether they split the cash.
But who came out on top? Follow this page for live updates as all the couples emerge from the Love Island villa.
Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants
- Ched Uzor
- Demi Jones
- Luke Trotman
- Luke Mabbott
- Finley Tapp
- Siannise Fudge
- Jess Gale
- Paige Turley
- Jamie Clayton – DUMPED
- Mike Boateng – DUMPED
- Callum Jones – DUMPED
- Priscilla Anyabu – DUMPED
- Molly Smith – DUMPED
- Natalia Zoppa – DUMPED
- Shaughna Phillips – DUMPED
- Wallace Wilson – DUMPED
- Jordan Waobikeze – DUMPED
- Eva Zapico – DUMPED
- Sophie Piper – DUMPED
- Nas Majeed – DUMPED
- Leanne Amaning – DUMPED
- Rebecca Gormley – DUMPED
- Connagh Howard – DUMPED
- Connor Durman – DUMPED
- Eve Gale – DUMPED
- Ollie Williams – LEFT