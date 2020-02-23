Who won the Love Island 2020 winter series?

Love Island’s 2020 winter series is about to come to a thrilling end as one couple will be crowned the winner of the ITV2 dating show.

It’s been a winter filled with fun, sun and more couples than you can shake a stick at, but tonight, Laura Whitmore will crown one as the winner.

They will then have a chance at bagging the big prize and it’s up to them whether they split the cash.

But who came out on top? Follow this page for live updates as all the couples emerge from the Love Island villa.

