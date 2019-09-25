Who will be a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2020? Confirmed and rumoured line-up

The greatest show on ice, Dancing on Ice, will be back to brighten up the winter schedules in January next year – and already, we’re excited to see who will be skating onto our screens.

Advertisement

The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.

So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are some of the names rumoured to be in the mix for 2020…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

CONFIRMED

Michael Barrymore

Welcome to the Class of 2020, @mrbarrymore ✨ We can't wait to see you on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YZdu3Euw2o — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

The 90’s TV presenter will return to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I’m delighted to say that I’ll be joining the Dancing on Ice line up for 2020,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting Holly and Phil. I’m very excited…it’s performance time!”

Maura Higgins

She had a great summer, but how will she handle the ice? ❄️ Please welcome to the Class of 2020… @MauraHiggins! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/T1bc0Ayehq — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2019

Maura won over the nation with her humour and blunt heart-to-hearts on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning.

And now she’s swapping the island for the ice rink, and is very much “up for the challenge”.

“I’ve skated once in my life for fun, so I’ve no experience at all,” she said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m more excited than scared. I’m competitive so I think that will drive me.”

Kevin Kilbane

He's kicking off the boots for the skates ⛸ …Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) will be joining us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gyBFPWJUqT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 25, 2019

Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates after he became the third celebrity confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2020. Kilbane, who announced the news on Talksport Radio said: “I am going on as a total novice. I’m starting from scratch here. This is going to be a massive challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last few years since I finished (football) so let’s just see how this one goes.”

RUMOURED

Ben Hanlin

We wonder what tricks this celeb has up their sleeve… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/8EtEtswgDs — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 20, 2019

After the official Dancing on Ice Twitter account teased an image apparently showing a magician with “tricks… up their sleeve,” fans have been speculating that Ben Hanlin will be swapping his deck of cards for a whole new set of tricks on ice.

The magician and television presenter is best known for presenting the ITV2 series Tricked since 2013.

Joe Swash

Having quit I’m a Celeb: Extra Camp earlier this year after a decade at the helm, Joe Swash has now been lined up for Dancing on Ice.

The show’s Instagram page is heavily teasing his inclusion, showing a torso of a man that looks a little like swash and holding a star straight from a Bushtucker Trial.

“Joe’s currently talking to Dancing On Ice bosses. It’s no secret ITV love him and are keen to see him on the ice,” a source told The Sun. “He’s looking for a new challenge after I’m A Celeb and he’s sure to prove popular with viewers.”

H from Steps

Ian Watkins is getting ready to five-six-seven-skate onto our screens next year.

The Steps singer, 43, is being lined up by bosses to join the show in the hope he’d bring the same “comedy” element Gemma Collins brought to Dancing on Ice last year.

And H (which is short for Hyperactive, if you don’t know) has made himself at home on reality TV, placing fourth on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2007.

“Dancing On Ice is set to be a huge showbiz comeback for ‘H’ and producers are thrilled at the prospect of him joining the show,” a source told The Sun.

“He won a legion of fans in his Steps days with his cheesy dance moves and he could do it all over again by recreating them on the ice. Bosses think he’d be hilarious.”

Perri Kiely

Big hair, don't care? We wonder who this celeb will be taking to the ice very soon… #DancingOnIce ???? pic.twitter.com/mwFoYdSVwT — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 18, 2019

After the Dancing on Ice Twitter page teased a celebrity with ‘big hair’, fans flocked to the snap to speculate that Diversity star Perri Kiely had joined the greatest show on ice.

No longer “that little kid with the glasses who can do backflips” anymore, Kiely has also appeared on the long-forgotten Splash!, E4’s Celebs Go Dating and The Great British Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

Libby Clegg

Another amazing addition to the Class of 2020… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/X1SaDzLMyY — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 21, 2019

Blind Paralympian Libby Clegg will reportedly be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2020, after the show’s official Twitter account posted a teaser image of a woman holding up her MBE.

Clegg competed in the 2008 Summer Paralympics as part of Team GB, winning a silver medal in the T12 100m race.

Lucrezia Millarini

We wonder what headlines this celeb will be making on the ice? ???? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/6gKgo9tjsA — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 22, 2019

It looks like ITV’s newsreader Lucrezia Millarini will be swapping news lines for figure skating after Dancing On Ice teased an image of a short-haired woman, with the caption: “We wonder what headlines this celeb will be making on the ice?”

Millarini, who presents ITV’s six o’clock and lunchtime news, reportedly “can’t wait to get onto the ice,” according to The Sun.

Caprice Bourret

We can't wait to see this celeb take to the ice… #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/ZDzW8PM1ht — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) September 23, 2019

Model Caprice has been rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, and it looks like fans are taking this picture of a glamorous blonde to be confirmation.

The American model and businesswoman survived a battle with a brain tumour two years ago, quitting The Jump in 2017 after she discovered the growth.

Tommy Fury

The most recent iterations of Dancing on Ice have all featured a Love Island star, with series 10 seeing Kem Cetinay show off his dance moves, while Wes made the final of series 11.

The most recent Love Island star linked to the show is 2018 runner-up Tommy Fury, who is thought to be “in talks” to appear.

“ITV love Tommy and know he would provide great comedy as well as pull in the female viewers in skin-tight outfits on the ice,” a source told the Daily Star.

Amber Gill

Series five winner winner Amber is reportedly being eyed up by ITV to see if she can replicate her success in the sun while on the ice.

“The Dancing On Ice casting team are delighted with the decision to snap up Amber,” an insider told The Sun.

“Love Island contestants always do really well on the series as they are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

“Amber is a stunning girl and they know she’ll look fabulous in all the sequinned costumes. She has a gutsy personality, too, so will make excellent viewing.”

Advertisement

Keep checking back for the latest rumours. Dancing on Ice launches in January 2020