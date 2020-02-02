Facing the Steps star and his trainer Matt Evers, Kilbane and professional (and romantic) partner Brianne Delcourt failed to wow the judges with their routine set to Abracadabra by the Steve Miller Band.

The entire judging panel – Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman – voted to save H and Evers, citing the couple's potential on the ice.

Sunday’s show opened with the announcement that contestant Caprice Bourret had permanently left the competition for currently undisclosed reasons.

More like this

The businesswoman and model recently split from her professional dance partner Hamish Gaman. Although he has remained a dancer on the series, he later said on Twitter he was “not okay” following the separation.

Contestant Libby Clegg was also missing from the show, the Paralympian forced to pull out of the competition with illness. However, unlike Bourret, Clegg will return to the contest next week.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV