Confirming the news on Twitter, Dancing on Ice wished the skater a speedy recovery.

Taking to Instagram, Clegg herself said she was “absolutely gutted” to miss this week’s show.

Clegg isn’t the only Dancing on Ice contestant to contract a bug, with Maura Higgins struggling with illness earlier this week.

Posting a picture snuggled up in bed on Instagram, the Love Island star wrote: "My training was cancelled today as my temperature was too high! Praying I'm good for Sunday but might need a miracle.”

Fortunately, Higgins later recovered and is expected to appear in tonight’s show.

Earlier today, ITV confirmed that businesswoman and model Caprice Bourret had permanently left the competition. Reasons for her departure have not yet been confirmed.

The contestant recently split from her professional dance partner Hamish Gaman, Bourret later pairing up with Oscar Peters.

Gaman remains a dancer on the show, participating in the professional group routines. However, he later said on Twitter he was “not okay” following the separation.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV