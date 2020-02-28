Dancing on Ice 2020 line up - meet the skating celebrities
Meet Dancing On Ice's brave line up for their 2020 series
Dancing on Ice is back on ITV and the skating celebrities have been training hard for the gruelling challenge.
The 11th series of the ITV deep-freeze dance show was absolute ratings gold for the channel, mainly thanks to the inclusion of reality TV legend Gemma Collins, her ongoing feud with judge Jason Gardiner, and Wes Nelson’s split with Love Island co-star Megan Barton Hanson during filming.
So who will be keeping us hooked for series 12? Here are the confirmed names for 2020 and their professional partners...
Ben Hanlin - OUT
Ben Hanlin - Key Facts
Age: 33
Professional partner: Carlotta Edwards
Known for: Magician and TV presenter
Although Ben has admitted he can't really skate, it seems he could work his magic on the ice. The presenter and street performer will certainly have some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to huge numbers on a Sunday night.
Perri Kiely - SECOND PLACE
Perri Kiely - Key Facts
Age: 23
Professional partner: Vanessa Bauer
Known for: Dancing in Diversity
Perri is no stranger to dancing, but he isn't too sure about the ice. The Diversity superstar will definitely have the rhythm, but he will have to work hard to impress the judges, including his former dance mate, Ashley Banjo.
Lisa George - OUT
Lisa George - Key Facts
Age: 49
Professional partner: Tom Naylor
Known for: Playing Beth Tinker on Coronation Street
The Grimsby-born actress has never been on the ice for about 40 years but she was game for the Dancing On Ice challenge. Lisa, who is best known for her role on Coronation Street, wanted to challenge herself before she turned 50.
Sadly, Lisa's DOI journey came to an end after after losing a skate-off against Paralympian Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty during the programme's movie-themed week.
H from Steps (Ian Watkins) - OUT
Ian "H" Watkins - Key Facts
Age: 43
Professional partner: Matt Evers
Known for: Being a part of pop group Steps
He will surely have no problem remembering his steps and this year, Ian will be making history, becoming the first celebrity to dance in a same-sex couple - much to the delight of Dancing On Ice fans across the country.
Maura Higgins - OUT
Maura Higgins - Key Facts
Age: 28
Professional partner: Alexander Demetriou
Known for: Love Island 2019
Maura won over the nation with her blunt humour on Love Island 2019 — and has since gone on to present an agony aunt segment on This Morning. She took on the Dancing On Ice challenge and was hoping her competitiveness would take her to victory. However, she was sent home in week 7 after a dance off with Libby Clegg.
Libby Clegg - THIRD PLACE
Libby Clegg - Key Facts
Age: 29
Professional partner: Mark Hanretty
Known for: Paralympian athlete
Paralympic gold medallist Libby will make history on Dancing On Ice 2020 as she is the first ever blind contestant. She said she has already achieved her ultimate goal of winning gold in Rio so wanted to challenge herself with skating.
Joe Swash - WINNER
Joe Swash - Key Facts
Age: 37
Professional partner: Alexandra Schauman
Known for: Acting and presenting
Cheeky chap Joe will be surely melting hearts - but not the ice - when he performs on Dancing On Ice. Having previously won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! he certainly has the public's backing - but will it serve him well this time around?
Kevin Kilbane – OUT
Kevin Kilbane - Key Facts
Age: 42
Professional partner: Brianne Delcourt
Known for: Being a famous footballer
Sportsman Kevin Kilbane is swapping his football boots for ice skates and although being a novice, is hoping his sporting past will help him skate his way to the crown.
Caprice Bourret – OUT
Caprice Bourret - Key Facts
Age: 48
Professional partner: Oscar Peters
Known for: Modelling and launching a fashion brand
Caprice has had a lengthy career in front of the camera, but how will she cope on the ice? She has been keeping her fans up to date on Instagram with how her training has been going and hopefully the bruises and injuries she's had already won't have an impact on her performance.
Caprice changed partners in the competition when she parted ways with Hamish Gaman for Oscar Peters.
She later walked from the show for undisclosed reasons.
Lucrezia Millarini – OUT
Lucrezia Millarini - Key Facts
Age: 43
Professional partner: Brendyn Hatfield
Known for: Hosting ITV News
Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini downed her papers and donned her skates for Dancing On Ice 2020. But she was eliminated in the third week of the show.
Trisha Goddard – OUT
Trisha Goddard - Key Facts
Age: 61
Professional partner: Łukasz Różycki
Known for: Talk show host
Beloved Trisha is always up for a challenge and weight trains every day. However, the talk show host failed to impress when she took on the Dancing On Ice challenge and was eliminated in week two.
Radzi Chinyanganya- OUT
Radzi Chinyanganya - Key Facts
Age: 32
Professional partner: Jessica Hatfield
Known for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout
Radzi wasn't initially supposed to take part in Dancing On Ice 2020, but the Blue Peter presenter was called in last minute to replace Michael Barrymore following his injury. He's certainly used to his sports, but his skills didn't translate to the ice and he was sadly eliminated.
Michael Barrymore – replaced after injury
The '90s TV presenter returned to reality TV, 14 years after finishing second on Celebrity Big Brother.
However, his time on the show was. Although Barrymore appeared in the Christmas special, he broke his wrist after the show recorded. This forced Barrymore to pull out of the competition. He was replaced by former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.
Dancing on Ice continues on ITV at 6pm on Sunday