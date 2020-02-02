After taking a week out from competing while a replacement was found, she returned to the live show last Sunday with skater Oscar Peters and the duo placed eighth on the leaderboard with a score of 25 points.

But she has now left the show for good.

An ITV spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series."

A source had previously told The Daily Star that Caprice was intending to quit the show as criticism from its fans has taken a toll on her.

Bourret is the second celebrity to leave this year's Dancing On Ice outside of the usual vote-off process, following Michael Barrymore's early departure in December due to injury.

Former partner Gaman remains a dancer on the show, participating in the professional group routines, but recently said on Twitter that he was "not okay" following the split.

This year's series of Dancing on Ice has featured its first ever blind contestant with Paralympic athlete Libby Clegg as well as its first same-sex couple comprised of Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers.

The leaders of the competition have been Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and Coronation Street star Lisa George, who have ranked in the top two on every week that they have performed so far.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV