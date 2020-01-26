No reason was given for their parting of ways, and many viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion at the news.

One user wrote, "Caprice and Hamish have “parted ways”. What does that mean?"

Another tweeted, "Does anyone actually know what happened with Caprice and Hamish? That was the oddest announcement ever."

And a third user claimned, "Guys did I miss something? What’s happened between Caprice and Hamish? Live for a bit of #DancingOnIce dramz."

Hamish did take to the ice to for the opening group number - a dance to the musical hit Rain on Your Parade from Funny Girl.

American model and businesswoman Caprice made her Dancing on Ice bow with Hamish last week, scoring 25.5 and coming in second place on the leaderboard.