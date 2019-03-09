The pair split soon after his first performance on Dancing on Ice, which saw Megan, 25, accusing Wes’s dance partner Vanessa Bauer of “seeking headlines” thanks to a “tactical break-up.”

'Wegan' appeared to reconcile however, with Megan posting (and deleting) a series of sexts from Wes on social media before re-following him on Instagram.

Megan and Wes finished fourth on Love Island

But the former engineer, 20, has insisted that it really is over between the pair – for good.

Speaking to press ahead of the Dancing on Ice 2019 final, Wes said, “There’s still nothing going on with me and Megan. I think that’s pretty clear now.

“We are civil. We weren’t before but we are now and that’s all it’s going to be.”

When asked whether rumours that he was seeing dance partner Vanessa were true, he continued, “There’s absolutely nothing going on with me and Vanessa.”

Vanessa added that she felt she had “learned a lesson” with having to deal with unwanted attention and interest from the press – saying that she has decided to “remain dignified” over fuelling public spats.

“I’m here as a professional figure skater,” she said. “It’s my job to make Wes the best skater he can be.

“You can’t pay attention to things that are completely irrelevant to your job so I just stopped paying attention after a week or two. The first week was hard but it’s not my business.

“I think I stayed dignified the whole series through and it’s not my job to comment. The series was a lesson for me too in terms of how to deal with this sort of thing and pressure from the press.”

Both Wes and Vanessa have said they will miss training together every day after Dancing on Ice draws to a close.

“We’ve become great friends,” Wes said. “[Training is] a big part of your life and your partner is someone you trust. Vanessa trusted me to do the headbanger and we had loads of fun on the ice, it was great. I’m absolutely going to miss that.”

Wes will face fierce competition from X Factor's Saara Aalto and former Strictly star James Jordan in Sunday night's final.

Dancing on Ice concludes Sunday at 6pm on ITV