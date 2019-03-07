Gemma Collins WILL perform in the Dancing on Ice 2019 final after all
The TOWIE star previously pulled out following her feud with judge Jason Gardiner
Gemma Collins will be returning to the ice rink, after she initially pulled out of the Dancing on Ice 2019 final following her feud with judge Jason Gardiner.
Speaking on this week's Jonathan Ross Show, Collins admitted that she "did pull out" but that she has since changed her mind and refuses to "back down to anybody," in what appeared to be a barbed reference to Gardiner.
"I did pull out and then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody," Collins told Ross.
"I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it's the last day of my life."
Collins previously accused Gardiner of selling stories about her, which he denied.
The hostilities haven't let up, and when Gardiner appeared on This Morning on Tuesday, he claimed not to understand what 'The GC' meant, stating that he thought it was a type of fridge.
Collins then appeared to back out of the Dancing on Ice finale in response, posting on Instagram: "I was looking forward to Sunday but won't be anywhere near someone who's BULLYING me."
Saara Aalto will join Love Island star Wes Nelson and Strictly professional James Jordan for Sunday night’s Dancing on Ice final.
Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV. The Jonathan Ross Show will air Saturday at 9.20pm on ITV