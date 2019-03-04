But there’s one contestant who won’t be getting their skates on for the final showdown, with Westlife singer Brian McFadden having been eliminated from the competition in a tense skate-off.

Brian, 38, competed against Saara Aalto for their place in next week’s show – but unfortunately (and quite literally) fell at the final hurdle, with Brian dropping his professional dance partner Alex Murphy during their last performance.

It was his fall which saw the Dancing on Ice judges pick to save Saara and her partner Hamish Gaman, with Jason Gardiner hinting that he may have voted to save Brian should he have stayed upright.

“Had you not have fallen Brian, this would be a very different outcome,” he said.

Getting emotional upon hearing news of his exit, Brian told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield his experience on the show “had been amazing.”

“I’ve had such a great time,” he said, before turning and apologising to his partner for his fall.

Saara joins Love Island star Wes Nelson and Strictly professional James Jordan for Sunday night’s final.

It was a dramatic show last night, with James achieving two perfect 40 scores with his performances – despite having ripped his hernia just days before.

After giving James a hug, the usually bitingly cold Jason said, “That was the most masterful solo skate that we’ve had.

“This for me was your goosebumps moment. I have been waiting all series to be covered in goosebumps by you, and tonight you have delivered that. It was magnificent.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV