Below, we'll be keeping track off who left the show and who's still in with a shot of the title...

Who won Dancing on Ice?

After a tense 10 weeks, the final three skaters returned to the ice to perform a new routine alongside their favourite dance of the series.

James Jordan on Dancing on Ice, ITV

After Saara Aalto was the first of the finalists to be eliminated, it was now between Wes and James, who each performed their own take of Torvill and Dean's legendary bolero.

While Wes might have been hot favourite to take the Dancing on Ice trophy, it was James Jordan who pipped his rival to the post.

Who was the ninth celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was a hugely tense skate-off, with Saara Aalto and Brian McFadden both battling it out for a place in next week's finals.

But it was the last dance for singer and presenter Brian, who was booted out the competition after he fell during his final performance.

The judges unanimously decided to keep Saara in the competition, with Jason Gardiner saying things "may have been different" if Brian had not fallen over.

Emotional at the news he had missed out on next week's final, Brian said, "It's been amazing. We had such a great time."

Who was the eighth celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was a close call in tonight's skate-off, with X Factor runner-up Saara Aalto up against Pussycat Doll star Melody Thornton in the tense final dance.

Melody Thornton (ITV)

But Melody's nine lives were up, with the judges unanimously voting to save Saara, seeing her skate through to the semi-finals.

Speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield upon her elimination, Melody explained, "It's been an absolutely amazing experience. I know my father would be proud of me."

Who were the sixth and seventh celebrities to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was a three-way skate-off this week, and a double elimination, with cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and Corrie star Jane Danson both being sent home after a unanimous decision from the judges to save former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton.

Who was the fifth person to leave Dancing on Ice?

Gemma Collins finally found herself in the skate-off this week, after failing to impress the judges or the audience at home with her lacklustre routine.

The judges unanimously chose to save Ryan Sidebottom once more, with Gemma agreeing that it was her time to leave.

Seemingly predicting her fate before it was even decided, Collins said, "I just want to bow out gracefully now. I knew tonight was my night, so I just wanted to go out and have fun."

When quizzed by Holly Willoughby about whether she was planning to keep ice skating, she honestly replied, "No, probably not."

But the GC's fans were thrilled she stuck it out in the competition, with many predicting she'd quit before the show would even start.

Boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent wrote on Twitter, "Congrats Gemma! You made Dancing on Ice 2019! You kept us entertained & GC fever swept the nation.

"You dealt with so much pressure and stress, it was all eyes on you but you kept going and didn’t quit! You improved so much and worked so hard! You truly are the Reality Queen."

Who was the fourth person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After surviving the skate-off two weeks ago, this time around it was Loose Women presenter Saira Khan who was sent home.

Saira was up against former cricketer Ryan Sidebottom in the head to head, with the first three judges choosing unanimously to save Ryan and his partner Brandee, and this week's head judge Jayne Torvill agreeing with the decision.

Saira was magnanimous in defeat, saying she'd loved her time on the show and sharing her love for the Dancing on Ice team.

Who was the third person to leave Dancing on Ice?

Didi Conn was the third celebrity to go home. The Grease star found herself up against singer Saara Aalto in the skate-off this week. After their repeat performances, the first three judges opted to save Saara and her partner Hamish, with head judge Christopher Dean saying he would have made the same decision if his vote had been necessary.

Who was the second person to leave Dancing on Ice?

It was between Richard Blackwood and Saira Khan in tonight's skate-off, with the judges choosing to put through Saira to skate another day.

It was a close call, with Richard getting the support of two of the judges - but head judge Jayne Torvill decided to back Saira due to her passion for skating.

"I'm disappointed, but it's all good," Richard said, looking highly emotional as he took his lap of honour with his partner Carlotta Edwards.

Who was the first person to leave Dancing on Ice?

After he faced Ryan Sidebottom in the skate-off, we unfortunately had to wave goodbye to Neighbours actor Mark Little, who lasted just one week in the competition.

Dancing on Ice 2019 star Mark Little (ITV)

However, the 59-year-old was undeterred, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that he'd be keeping up his new hobby.

"I've got a new past-time now," he said, before taking to the ice for one final skate.

Next week is Musical week, which sees the skaters perform the first of many Judges' Challenges.

Here's who's still left in the competition for next Sunday – get your jazz hands ready...

Who's still in Dancing on Ice?

Dancing on Ice airs Sundays on ITV