Twitter: @RealJaneDanson

Instagram: @realjanedanson

Professional dance partner: Sylvain Longchambon

More like this

Who is Jane Danson?

Danson first joined ITV's Coronation Street as then-teenager Leanne Battersby in 1997, before rejoining the soap full-time in 2004. She's also enjoyed parts on The Bill and The Grand.

The soap actress is no stranger to celebrity talent contests — she's also previously taken part in Soapstar Superstar and on the first celebrity edition of Stars in Their Eyes.

Here she is practising her "new skills" on the ice...

Advertisement

Speaking about her decision to do Dancing on Ice this year, she told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the launch show, “I’ve always wanted to do the show, but this year I turned 40 and I realised that it was now or never.”