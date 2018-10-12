Little did Ronan know that Leanne had suddenly appeared on the scene, having seen the drama from a taxi she'd been travelling in. After instructing her driver to cut the engine and call for help, Leanne dashed over to offer assistance, only to end up being hit by Ronan's car. After running over Leanne, Ronan ended up losing control of his car completely and crashing into a ditch.

So, at the climax to the first part of Friday's double bill, the lives of Leanne, Ryan and Ronan all hang in the balance. When we return to Coronation Street at 8.30pm, an ambulance will be called to the crash sight, while CPR is performed on the victims. But who won't be making it through until 9pm?

