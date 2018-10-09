Accessibility Links

Is The Simpsons on Netflix?

Where's the best place to catch up with Americas favourite dysfunctional family?

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)

Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie. You recognise the names. They are The Simpsons, televisions most famous dysfunctional family. The Simpsons is now the longest running American scripted primetime television series.

The crudely drawn, yellow skinned family whose voices are instantly recognised are still airing on FOX in the US and the show is an afterschool staple in the UK airing new episodes weeknights on Sky One.

Homer, often found eating doughnuts and neglecting his children, is the head of the family whose misadventures make up the show.

If you want to catch up with the show you better start watching as to date over 600 episodes have aired. The Simpsons Movie is available on Now TV and the show airs weekdays from 6:30PM until 8PM on Sky One and at 6 on Channel 4.

All about The Simpsons

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

