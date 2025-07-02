This means fans have just over a year to wait to see the film which, as posts on Universal Pictures' social media accounts say, has been shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.

It is the first film of Nolan's since Oppenheimer, which was released in 2023 and for which he won the Best Director award at the Oscars - while the film itself also won Best Film.

The trailer, which is currently playing ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth in cinemas but which has also been leaked online, gives us our first glimpse of Tom Holland as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus.

He is seen speaking with a character played by Jon Bernthal, and saying he is trying to find his father.

Bernthal's character says of the reports surrounding Odysseus: "Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some say he perished. Some say he’s imprisoned. What kind of prison could hold a man like that?"

Odysseus will be played in the film by Matt Damon, while the rest of the cast includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel and Mia Goth, among many others.

There had been some talk that after The Odyssey is released Nolan would be going on to direct the next James Bond film - however, that position has now been taken by Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17th July 2026.

