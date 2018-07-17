When is the Love Island 2018 final?

Everything you need to know about the grand finale of Love Island 2018

This series of Love Island is set to be the longest ever, running for eight weeks in total across the summer.

Advertisement

So when is the grand final? And when does the ITV2 show *finally* finish for 2018?

Each day the show finishes at 10pm or 10.05pm on ITV2, but the final itself has yet to be confirmed. When the finale’s date has been confirmed in ITV2’s schedules, we will reveal it here.

However, using a bit of maths and guessing, we can assume that show will finish on Monday 30th July.

This would be exactly eight weeks since Love Island kicked off on Monday 4th June, and for the past two years the series finale has aired on a Monday night.

Sources have also told RadioTimes.com that the series is unlikely to be extended. Despite pulling in over 2 million viewers a night on ITV2, the eight-week run time seems to be pretty set.

One thing’s for sure – we’re going to be bereft when it’s all over…

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm