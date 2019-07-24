And all the cracking on, mugging off and most-loved moments will be taking place in the show’s infamous Love Island villa, which has had a bit of a glow up since we last saw Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham fall for each other (and subsequently break up).

This year, the villa has had a bit of a makeover.

The villa itself is in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, a fairly remote area to the east of the island, and the producers make sure the contestants’ new home for the next eight weeks screams Love Island from the moment they set foot on the patio by the front door.

The front of the house, which is where the final episode of Love Island: Aftersun and some dates are filmed, has been made even glossier thanks to an extra helping of fairy lights draped among the trees.

This area is less glamorously known as the new smoking area, which was introduced in the fourth series after a number of Ofcom complaints about the sheer volume of cigarettes Islanders seemed to drag their way through.

Creative Director Richard Cowles explained that we don’t miss any smoking area gossips, as Islanders are only allowed out for a smoke one at a time.

“The Islanders all queue up to have a cigarette on the stairs inside the villa,” he told journalists in Majorca. “There was a scene in last year’s Love Island that saw Georgia Steel storm through the villa and Dani Dyer was seen just sat on the stairs – that’s because she was waiting for a smoke.”

But even if our Islanders do decide to talk to themselves while quietly having a fag, producers are sure we won’t miss a second of the action, as one of the show’s 71 cameras (“It used to be 69,” Cowles grinned), pointing straight at the front door, by the rather unsexy silver bucket that Islanders drop their cigarette butts into.

The villa itself has new light fixtures and decorations on the walls, with slogans and lingo from the previous seasons – the foyer welcomes you in with a huge neon sign that reads 'love', the front door rather savagely tells the dumped Islanders ‘bye Felicia’, and the living room has ‘so extra, ‘love bomb’ and ‘bit of me’ scrawled on the wall in fuscia.

Yellow is the predominant colour in the villa this year – the first time it has been included alongside the show’s usual pink and blue colour scheme – and has weaved its way into a number of pillows and cushions on the living room’s grey sofas. The globe in the corner of the living room is a cute new touch – with Majorca renamed on the map as Love Island.

The bedroom has had a slight revamp – signs on the wall borrow from Tinder ('swipe right', 'swipe left') and the boxes by the beds (which are in touching distance of each other) have new slogans adorned on them, including 'wavey', 'catch feelings' and 'buff'.

The garden is where all the action happens – with new additions leaving an almost overwhelming amount of places to sit if you want to “grab someone for a chat”.

The breakfast bar in the small kitchen area is now gone, opening up a new seating area opposite another neon sign which reads ‘eat, sleep, crack on, repeat.’

Next to the infinity pool is a new snug (“Another break-up area,” Cowles joked) out of eyeshot, which sits opposite a newly expanded gym.

Upstairs in the beach hut – where the Islanders do their to-camera confessions – is a brand new (very comfortable but very low) new chair, while the make-up room has been decorated with a number of empowering slogans reading 'Yass Queen', 'Boy Bye' and 'Peng Ting', alongside its own neon sign which screams ‘boujee’.

However, it’s the Hideaway which has had the biggest change, with a warm red colour scheme and faux-fur rug on the kingsize bed (very 70s porno), and the jacuzzi having now moved to the outside terrace (bosses are hoping it will encourage Islanders to get wet and wild).

"The hot tub wasn’t getting enough use,” said Cowles.

“Now Islanders will be able to go on dates to The Hideaway and have a night in the hot tub.”

The Hideaway also features a secret door, which opens up to reveal champagne, strawberries and other hidden goodies.

While last year the villa boasted 200 Love Island branded condoms for use, Cowles was far more guarded on how many there are this year.

“We have as many condoms as required,” he joked. “Islanders are always encouraged to use them.”

Love Island series five launches Monday 3rd June on ITV