Has your favourite US TV show been cancelled?

Here we list every programme axed by America's major networks ahead of the 2018/2019 schedule

May is always an uneasy month for fans of American TV. As the major networks confirm their schedules for the autumn season, the axe inevitably falls on some fan favourites. This year there has been outcry as the likes of Lucifer, Designated Survivor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine have all been cancelled (although the latter has since been rescued by NBC).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there are a batch of shows whose fans had a heads up on their swansong – The Mindy Project, Scandal and New Girl have all had much-hyped finales in the past year, with Nashville, The Americans and Sense8 due to follow.

Has your favourite show secured another year? Or has it been consigned to the television scrapheap? Read on to check…

CANCELLED SHOWS

9JKL (CBS)

Alex Inc (ABC)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Beyond (Freeform)

Blood Drive (Syfy)

The Brave (NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox – saved by NBC)

Chance (Hulu)

Chelsea (Netflix)

Code Black (CBS)

The Crossing (ABC)

Damnation (USA Network)

Dark Matter (Syfy)

Daytime Divas (VH1)

Deception (ABC)

Designated Survivor (ABC)

Dice (Showtime)

Difficult People (Hulu)

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)

Disjointed (Netflix)

Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

The Exorcist (Fox)

The Expanse (Syfy – saved by Amazon)

Falling Water (USA Network)

The Get Down (Netflix)

Ghost Wars (Syfy)

Girlboss (Netflix

Graves (Epix)

Great News (NBC)

Gypsy (Netflix)

Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV)

Haters Back Off! (Netflix)

Here and Now (HBO)

I Love Dick (Amazon)

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

Kevin (Probably) Save the World (ABC)

Lady Dynamite (Netflix)

The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

The Last Tycoon (Amazon)

The Librarians (TNT)

Life Sentence (The CW)

Living Biblically (CBS)

Lopez (TV Land)

Louie (FX)

Lucifer (Fox)

Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC)

The Mayor (ABC)

Me, Myself & I (CBS)

The Mick (Fox)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

The Night Shift (NBC)

Nobodies (TV Land)

Odd Mom Out (Bravo)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Once Upon a Time (ABC)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Quantico (ABC)

The Path (Hulu)

The Platinum Life (E!)

Playing House (USA Network)

Rise (NBC)

Scorpion (CBS)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Shots Fired (Fox)

Shut Eye (Hulu)

Stitchers (Freeform)

Superior Donuts (CBS)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Taken (NBC)

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)

The Toy Box (ABC)

Valor (The CW)

White Famous (Showtime)

Will (TNT)

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)

Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon)

Advertisement

Zoo (CBS)