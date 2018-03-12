Terrible news, sci-fi fans: Dirk Gently will be closing the doors on his Holistic Detective Agency. Despite a huge fan campaign and a 100,000-strong change.org petition, executive producer Arvind Ethan David has announced on Twitter that the comedic thriller has not been picked up for a third season.

Thanking the “passion” of the fanbase, David said Gently simply didn’t have a large enough audience for “the economics to work out”, with the show unable to strike a deal with a network after BBC America dropped it last December. It was previously hoped that Netflix, the show’s UK distributor, might continue the series.