Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been saved. As previously reported, Andy Samberg's cop comedy was cancelled by Fox, but US Network NBC picked up the show after an extensive fan campaign.

And now the stars of Nine-Nine have come out on the NBC red carpet to celebrate. Actor Terry Crews – who plays NYPD Sergeant Terry Jeffords in the sitcom – posted a snap of the reunion on Instagram with the caption “The family moved into our new house today”.