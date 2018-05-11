Brooklyn Nine Nine has been cancelled – but fans are not ready to say goodbye

Viewers have already begun campaigning for the show to be revived on another channel or service after Fox announced season five would be the hit US comedy's last

After airing over 100 episodes over five seasons, Brooklyn Nine Nine has been axed.

Advertisement

Immediately after Fox made the announcement that the Golden Globe-winning US sitcom would be ending after season five, fans flooded social media to not only say how devastated they were, but to call on other networks to save the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, within hours of the news breaking the likes of Netflix, NBC and Netflix had expressed an interest in the police comedy.

Advertisement

For now, nothing’s been confirmed – and the fans are out in force:

I just watched last night’s #BrooklynNineNine, I’m consistently blown away by how relevant & important this show is. Humour is used to highlight and complement important issues, never to belittle or undermine them. B99 is so smart and important. We need that s6. #renewb99 — vicky (@audralevines) May 7, 2018

idk how to express how important #BrooklynNineNine is & how crushed i am that they cancelled it its brilliantly stereotype-defying, handles hard topics in a funny but sensitive way, never punches down, has perfect comedic timing. ugh#RenewB99 #RenewBrooklynNineNine #Brooklyn99 — Riley J. Dennis (@RileyJayDennis) May 10, 2018

#BrooklynNineNine got cancelled. An applause to Fox who literally just took one of the best shows on TV right now, off the air – a show with excellent lgbtq representation, tackles issues of racism, discrimination, body issues and shows women in power. I’m so disappointed. pic.twitter.com/tIfgkBZ7dW — DUMB DUMB TOWN I (@LightwoodBane96) May 10, 2018

Me waking up to see that those morons at Fox cancelled #Brooklyn99 pic.twitter.com/Uynwu3NYqE — Tim Powell 🇦🇺 (@TPowell130798) May 11, 2018