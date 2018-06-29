Meanwhile, there are a batch of shows whose fans had a heads up on their swansong – The Mindy Project, Scandal and New Girl have all had much-hyped finales in the past year, with Nashville, The Americans and Sense8 due to follow.

Has your favourite show secured another year? Or has it been consigned to the television scrapheap? Read on to check...

CANCELLED SHOWS

9JKL (CBS)

Alex Inc (ABC)

More like this

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)

Being Mary Jane (BET)

Beyond (Freeform)

Blood Drive (Syfy)

The Brave (NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox – saved by NBC)

Chance (Hulu)

Chelsea (Netflix)

Code Black (CBS)

The Crossing (ABC)

Damnation (USA Network)

Dark Matter (Syfy)

Daytime Divas (VH1)

Deception (ABC)

Designated Survivor (ABC)

(Netflix, JG)

Dice (Showtime)

Difficult People (Hulu)

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)

Disjointed (Netflix)

Everything Sucks! (Netflix)

The Exorcist (Fox)

The Expanse (Syfy – saved by Amazon)

Falling Water (USA Network)

The Get Down (Netflix)

Ghost Wars (Syfy)

Ghosted (Fox)

Girlboss (Netflix

Graves (Epix)

Great News (NBC)

Gypsy (Netflix)

Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV)

Haters Back Off! (Netflix)

Here and Now (HBO)

I Love Dick (Amazon)

Jean-Claude Van Johnson (Amazon)

Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

Kevin (Probably) Save the World (ABC)

Lady Dynamite (Netflix)

The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

The Last Tycoon (Amazon)

The Librarians (TNT)

Life Sentence (The CW)

Living Biblically (CBS)

Lopez (TV Land)

Louie (FX)

Lucifer (Fox)

Marvel's Inhumans (ABC)

The Mayor (ABC)

Me, Myself & I (CBS)

The Mick (Fox)

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)

The Night Shift (NBC)

Nobodies (TV Land)

Odd Mom Out (Bravo)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Once Upon a Time (ABC)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Quantico (ABC)

Quantico, Getty, SL

The Path (Hulu)

The Platinum Life (E!)

Playing House (USA Network)

Rise (NBC)

Scorpion (CBS)

Seven Seconds (Netflix)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Shots Fired (Fox)

Shut Eye (Hulu)

Stitchers (Freeform)

Superior Donuts (CBS)

Survivor's Remorse (Starz)

Taken (NBC)

Ten Days in the Valley (ABC)

The Toy Box (ABC)

Valor (The CW)

White Famous (Showtime)

Will (TNT)

Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)

Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon)

Zoo (CBS)

FINISHING THIS YEAR

12 Monkeys (Syfy)

The Americans (FX)

Casual (Hulu)

East Los High (Hulu)

Episodes (Showtime)

Matt LeBlanc, Stephen Mangan, and Tamsin Greig in Episodes (Hat Trick/BBC, SD)

The Fosters (Freeform)

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce (Bravo)

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC)

Kingdom (AT&T)

Longmire (Netflix)

Love (Netflix)

Major Crimes (TNT)

The Middle (ABC)

The Mindy Project (Hulu)

Nashville (CMT)

New Girl (Fox)

NEW GIRL: L-R: Zooey Deschanel and Max Greenfield in the "Rumspringa" episode of NEW GIRL airing Tuesday, Feb. 21 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

The Originals (The CW)

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Portlandia (IFC)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Red Oaks (Amazon)

Scandal (ABC)

School of Rock (Nickelodeon)

Sense8 (Netflix)

Shades of Blue (NBC)

The Strain (FX)

Teen Wolf (MTV)

TURN: Washington Spies (AMC)

Vice Principals (HBO)

Advertisement

Young & Hungry (Freeform)