Sophia Amoruso, whose life and best-selling book served as the inspiration for the series, shared the news over the weekend. “So that Netflix series about my life got cancelled,” she wrote in an Instagram story, according to Variety.

“While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months.

"Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned."

Girlboss tells the story of Amoruso (played by Britt Robertson), who started out selling vintage clothes on eBay and built her business into multi-million dollar fashion empire Nasty Gal.

Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon served as showrunner on the series, which gained many loyal fans but also left others bitterly disappointed.

Back in April Robertson told RadioTimes.com that she was hoping for another season – especially as Nasty Gal's recent bankruptcy would add a new dimension to Girlboss.

"It’s so entertaining!" she said. "There’s nothing better than playing this girl who thinks she’s found success and spent a decade pouring her love and energy into something that maybe she thinks she'll have for the rest of her life, and then she has the rug pulled out from underneath her.

"Then it’s like, ‘You’re starting over, what are you going to do now?’ That challenge would be so fascinating to play. I’m already looking forward to it."

But it is not to be. And this is only the latest in a series of Netflix cancellations: the streaming giant also recently put an end to Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down, as well as cancelling sci-fi series Sense8 after just two seasons.

