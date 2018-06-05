The first couples on Love Island 2018 have been revealed

The first coupling in the villa is about to take place - and we'll be revealing the five boys and girls who have paired up right here

The first coupling on Love Island has taken place.

In the opening episode on Monday 4th June, the initial pairs will be revealed as the girls line up by the pool in the villa and Caroline Flack introduces the boys one by one.

The girls will then be stepping forward for the boys that they want to be paired with and that the end there are five boys and five girls all coupled up.

But then, there’s a spanner thrown in the works when Caroline announces a bombshell – there’s still one boy left to enter the villa. And he has 24 hours in which to woo one of the girls away from the boys.

As the couples are revealed one by one during episode one, we’ll be announcing them right here.

Kendall and Niall

Niall Aslam was the very first boy to walk into the villa, and surprisingly only one girl stepped forward! Kendall Rae-Knight thought he was her type on paper and the pair got together, making the first couple in the villa for 2018!

Samira and Alex

The second boy into the villa was Dr Alex George. And, bit ridiculous, but none of the girls stepped forward for him! He chose Laura, but after she was stollen by Wes (do keep up!) he was left without a partner.

So after Samira Mighty was pied by both Eyal Booker and Jack Fincham (when she stepped forward for them and they chose other girls over her), Samira and Alex ended up being a couple. Phew. These two have a had a rocky start already…

Laura and Wes

When none of the girls stepped forward for Dr Alex, he chose to couple up with Laura. But their partnership was very short-lived when Wes Nelson walked into the villa. Wes, the third boy into the villa, had Laura step forward for him and Alex was relegated. Oh dear. Alex was eventually paired with Samira, who none of the boys chose during the coupling.

Hayley and Eyal

Hayley Hughes had a fight on her hands for Eyal Booker. When the male model walked into the villa, a whopping three girls stepped forward for him: Hayley, Dani Dyer and Samira.

Eyal eventually chose Hayley and the two became a pair.

Dani and Jack

Fifth boy into the villa Jack Fincham had two of the girls step forward for him in the shape of Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty.

He chose Dani, leaving Samira with Alex.

And then the bombshell: Adam

Just when the couples were starting to get cosy, Caroline Flack revealed that there was another boy yet to come into the villa.

Adam Collard – described as “arguably most eye catching eligible male” by ITV – then came into the villa, with Caroline revealing that in order to stay in the villa lots of grafting was going to be in order.

“In 24 hours, he will be coupling up with one of your girls, leaving one of you single and vulnerable,” explained Caroline. “Because you know the rules. To stay on Love Island you have to be in a couple.”

