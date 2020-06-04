Will the Premier League be free to air? Where to watch free games

Are you even close to being ready for the amount of live Premier League football set to sweep the nation in June? I didn’t think so.

Six weeks, nine rounds of fixtures, 92 games to be played this month and through to the end of July. That would already equate to a hefty output on TV under normal circumstances but, of course, we’re not in normal circumstances.

Every single game will be shown live in some shape or form, with a third of those games to be shown on free-to-air channels – an unprecedented move for the most lucrative football division in the world.

Due to games being played behind closed doors, fans will only be able to catch up on the action remotely through their TV, laptop or devices, and several broadcasters have opened the gates for more free-to-air footy than ever before.

We’ll continue to bring you all the latest news and updates as we get it, but for now, here’s everything we know about free-to-air Premier League football.

Free-to-air Premier League football on BBC

Free Premier League games on BBC: 4

You heard it, the BBC are showing four Premier League games across their platforms for the first time since the league’s inception in 1992.

The first game to be shown on a primetime BBC slot is likely to be Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, according to reports this week.

It is almost certain to become the most-watched Premier League game in history with the entire nation able to tune in without a subscription.

It remains to be see which other games will be shown on BBC, but we’ll bring you the news as soon as it breaks.

Free-to-air Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video

Free Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video: 4

Amazon Prime Video moved into the Premier League TV market for the first time during this three-year cycle.

The online shopping giant bought the rights to two full rounds of games in December including the Boxing Day fixtures, tying in nicely with their bid to capitalise on Christmas sales with Amazon Prime covering both their delivery and video services.

They have been allocated four games to distribute as they see fit, and it has been announced that all of those matches will be made available to the public free of charge – another major win for the consumer.

Free-to-air Premier League football on Sky Sports

Free Premier League games on Sky Sports: 25

The biggest broadcaster in the Premier League business has always – and will continue to be – Sky Sports.

They were due to air another 39 games before the end of the season, but their allocation has been bumped up to 64 in total, around two thirds of the remaining fixtures.

Sky Sports have confirmed that all 25 of their additional games will be shown live on free-to-air channel Pick TV (available on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview).

Free-to-air Premier League football on BT Sport

Free Premier League games on BT Sport: Unconfirmed

BT Sport have the rights to 20 of the remaining fixtures, though they are yet to confirm whether any games will be made available on free-to-air TV.

Their allocation has risen from their original number of games, but further plans may not be announced until the fixtures and schedule is set in stone.

BT Sport do have a history of making games free-to-air including the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to BT Sport for comment.