What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video? All Amazon coverage to be shown on Twitch

Take a breath – the Premier League is back, and better yet broadcasters will be televising every single match.

After showing two full rounds in December, Amazon Prime Video are streaming four Premier League fixtures from the remaining 2019/2020 season, and they’re making their coverage completely free to watch regardless of whether you have a subscription.

Yes, you read that right – Amazon will be making their entire Premier League coverage available to watch without paying a penny for their Prime Video service for the remainder of 2019/20.

They’ll also be streaming the matches on Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch, enabling viewers to comment on fixtures in real-time and interact with fellow fans.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan will present the platform’s coverage from the pitch-side, alongside pundits Roberto Martinez and Lee Dixon.

The remaining fixtures will be split between the BBC, Sky Sports and BT Sport, with a selection of free matches also available through BBC Sport and Sky.

All 92 remaining matches will be staggered so fans can watch every single game, check out Amazon’s list of matches below.

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime?

Amazon kicks off their Premier League coverage with Crystal Palace v Burnley on Monday 29th June at 8pm.

The second game live on Amazon is Everton v Southampton with both sides currently failing to impress in the table. They go head to head on Thursday 9th July at 6pm.

Watford v Newcastle rounds off Amazon’s coverage for now, with a showdown on Saturday 11th July at 12:30pm, but there will be one more game on the platform, yet to be announced.

Broadcasters have currently only reached agreements up until mid-July with a completed schedule set to be confirmed shortly.

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Check out the full list of Premier League fixtures on TV and visit our TV guide to find out what’s on.