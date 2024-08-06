As ever, it's a wide open field at the start of the season. Chesterfield, MK Dons, Doncaster and Gillingham are among the favourites to push for promotion.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Port Vale will be desperate for boss Darren Moore to showcase his pedigree this term after signing a virtually unheard of five-and-a-half year deal with the club in February, prior to a poor run of form and ultimate relegation.

Fans will still turn out in droves to support their teams in 2024/25, but for those looking for action in the lower reaches of the football pyramid, League Two has plenty to offer.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League Two TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

League Two TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 9th August

Chesterfield v Swindon (8:00pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 10th August

Saturday 17th August

Bromley v AFC Wimbledon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Carlisle v Barrow (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Thursday 22nd August

Notts County v Grimsby (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 24th August

Crewe v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tranmere v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 31st August

Gillingham v Chesterfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Port Vale v Doncaster (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 2nd September

Salford v MK Dons (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Thursday 12th September

Harrogate v Doncaster (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 14th September

Swindon v Newport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Accrington Stanley v Port Vale (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Saturday 21st September

Chesterfield v Cheltenham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Fleetwood v Morecambe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 23rd September

Harrogate v Bradford (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 28th September

Walsall v Colchester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Bromley v Chesterfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Tuesday 1st October

Saturday 5th October

Grimsby v Doncaster (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Bradford v Newport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+

Monday 7th October

Chesterfield v Notts County (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football

bet365 Early Payout Offer Get your single bets paid out if the team you back goes 2 goals ahead - for multiple bets the selection will be marked as a winner with bet365. Applies to pre-match single and multiple bets on the standard Full Time Result market for applicable competitions. Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

League Two TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.