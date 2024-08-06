League Two TV schedule 2024/25: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching League Two in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
League Two football is set for one of the biggest revolutions in the history of the football pyramid in the 2024/25 season.
The fourth tier of English football is set to broadcast extensively on Sky Sports throughout the campaign, with every team to be shown 20 times per season live on Sky.
As ever, it's a wide open field at the start of the season. Chesterfield, MK Dons, Doncaster and Gillingham are among the favourites to push for promotion.
Port Vale will be desperate for boss Darren Moore to showcase his pedigree this term after signing a virtually unheard of five-and-a-half year deal with the club in February, prior to a poor run of form and ultimate relegation.
Fans will still turn out in droves to support their teams in 2024/25, but for those looking for action in the lower reaches of the football pyramid, League Two has plenty to offer.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete League Two TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
League Two TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 9th August
- Chesterfield v Swindon (8:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 10th August
- MK Dons v Bradford (3:00pm) Sky Sports Football
- AFC Wimbledon v Colchester (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Barrow v Crewe (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Cheltenham v Newport (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Doncaster v Accrington Stanley (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Fleetwood v Grimsby (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Gillingham v Carlisle (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Harrogate v Bromley (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Salford v Port Vale (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Tranmere v Notts County (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
- Walsall v Morecambe (3:00pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 17th August
- Bromley v AFC Wimbledon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Carlisle v Barrow (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Thursday 22nd August
- Notts County v Grimsby (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 24th August
- Crewe v Swindon (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Tranmere v Walsall (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 31st August
- Gillingham v Chesterfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Doncaster (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 2nd September
- Salford v MK Dons (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Thursday 12th September
- Harrogate v Doncaster (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 14th September
- Swindon v Newport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- AFC Wimbledon v MK Dons (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Accrington Stanley v Port Vale (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 21st September
- Chesterfield v Cheltenham (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Fleetwood v Morecambe (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 23rd September
- Harrogate v Bradford (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 28th September
- Walsall v Colchester (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Bromley v Chesterfield (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Tuesday 1st October
- AFC Wimbledon v Crewe (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Walsall v Fleetwood (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Tranmere v Swindon (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Port Vale v Colchester (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Newport v Salford (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Morecambe v Bradford (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Gillingham v Grimsby (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Doncaster v Barrow (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Cheltenham v Accrington Stanley (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Carlisle v Notts County (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Harrogate v MK Dons (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
- Fleetwood v Bromley (7:45pm) Sky Sports+
Saturday 5th October
- Grimsby v Doncaster (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
- Bradford v Newport (12:30pm) Sky Sports+
Monday 7th October
- Chesterfield v Notts County (8:00pm) Sky Sports Football
League Two TV rights 2024/25
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
